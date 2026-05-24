Lily Yohannes named 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League Revelation of the Season

The UEFA Technical Observer Group has named Lily Yohannes as the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League Revelation of the Season.

The 18-year-old midfielder starred in OL Lyonnes' run to the final during her first season with the French club. Yohannes, who joined OL from Ajax last summer, scored two goals during the campaign, including a stunning long-distance lob to wrap up a 3-0 victory against St. Pölten in the league phase.

The United States international also struck the opening goal in her side's 4-0 comeback win against Wolfsburg in the second leg of their quarter-final.

Lily Yohannes in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League Appearances: 10

Goals: 2

Assists: 1

Passing accuracy: 73.8%

Top speed: 30.33km/h

The Revelation of the Season award recognises an emerging young player who has delivered outstanding performances across the season.

Eligible candidates must be no older than 21 at the start of the campaign and can win the award only once in their career; previous Young Player of the Season award winners are also excluded from contention.

The recipient is selected based on exceptional individual skill, clear and measurable impact on team performance, and notable progression, maturity and consistency relative to their age.

The award is designed to celebrate a true breakthrough season, highlighting a player whose performances distinguish them as one of the most promising talents of their generation and a potential future star.