2025/26 Women's Champions League Team of the Season

Title winners Barcelona have five players in the official UEFA Women's Champions League Team of the Season, chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

The four-time European champions are represented in every department, from goalkeeper Cata Coll to forward Ewa Pajor, the 11-goal top scorer for the campaign. Mapi León makes the cut in defence, while Player of the Season Alexia Putellas features in midfield along with team-mate Patri Guijarro.

Runners-up OL Lyonnes have three players in the official selection, while semi-finalists Arsenal have two and fellow last-four side Bayern München have one.

Goalkeeper

Cata Coll (Barcelona)

Defenders

Emily Fox (Arsenal)

Wendie Renard (OL Lyonnes)

Mapi León (Barcelona)

Selma Bacha (OL Lyonnes)

Midfielders

Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)

﻿Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Forwards

Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal)