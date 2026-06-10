A new era peaks in Oslo: UEFA Women’s Champions League and UEFA Women's Europa Cup reshape the landscape

On 23 May 2026 the curtain came down on the 2025/26 women’s club football season as a sold-out crowd at the Ullevaal Stadion in Norway saw FC Barcelona beat OL Lyonnes to be crowned winners of the 2025/26 UEFA Women’s Champions League.

“Congratulations to both finalists, with special congratulations to FC Barcelona on being crowned UEFA Women’s Champions League winners. It’s been a brilliant club competition season. We haven’t just evolved the UEFA Women’s Champions League to make it more appealing, more attractive and more competitive; with the addition of the UEFA Women’s Europa Cup, you can see that we are not just making tweaks at the top end, but really focusing on building a system. One in which many clubs and players can compete and that drives further development at domestic level. “From a sporting perspective, the level has been outstanding and from a viewership perspective the competition has set a new benchmark for the women’s club game. And of course, the final itself, another sold-out occasion in a historic women’s football nation like Norway, delivered everything we hoped for and more.” Nadine Kessler, UEFA Women’s Football Director

A competition evolves without losing its soul

After 25 years of excellence, the UEFA Women’s Champions League entered a new era this season. Crucially, access remains merit-based, but the new format adds greater tension, variety and unpredictability at every stage.

From the league phase onwards, the competition reinforced this, with a reduction of almost a full goal in the average winning margin compared to last season. In addition, almost half (49%) of all matches were decided by a single goal or ended level, while the number of comebacks rose dramatically, with 33% of matches (25) seeing teams come from behind to win or draw compared to just 11% (7) last season.

The new look league phase delivered 54 unique match-ups — more than double the previous format — bringing top-level, high-profile clashes earlier, eliminating repetitive fixtures and maintaining competitive tension throughout. The knockout phase followed suit, with high-intensity football played in front of strong crowds in iconic stadiums, with tight margins and uncertain outcomes.

Growth with purpose

Interest in the competition continues to accelerate rapidly. Audiences had already more than doubled compared to last season, with over 39.7 million viewers recorded across the competition prior to the final, a total projected to reach at least 44.5 million once viewing figures for the final are confirmed. Matches are now broadcast in 207 territories, combining premium coverage with wide accessibility, including 30 free-to-air partners for the final alone, meaning this was the most widely-available UEFA Women’s Champions League final to date.

Attendances have also grown, particularly in the latter stages, with crucial knockout ties being played in major stadium settings. Notably, all four semi-finals took place at landmark venues -Munich Football Arena, Arsenal Stadium, OL Stadium and Camp Nou. This year’s final also set a new all-time attendance record for women’s football in Norway.

The competition also continues to resonate strongly across digital platforms, supported by enhanced content strategies and coordinated, high-impact promotion from UEFA, clubs and commercial partners.

Across official competition accounts, a total of 947 million video views were generated on social media — representing a 50% year-on-year (YoY) increase — underlining the growing global appetite for UEFA Women’s Champions League content. This was further reflected in 1.49 billion impressions (+44% YoY) and 52 million engagements (+16% YoY), highlighting not only expanded reach but also deeper and more sustained fan interaction.

Together, these metrics demonstrate the accelerating digital growth of the competition, as it continues to attract new audiences and strengthen connections with fans worldwide.

Expanding the pyramid: the UEFA Women’s Europa Cup

Alongside these changes, the introduction of the UEFA Women’s Europa Cup represents another major step forward for European women’s club football.

For many clubs, European campaigns were previously a distant ambition or ended too early to drive meaningful development. The new competition addresses that gap, offering broader access to European competition and a second pathway for teams eliminated in the early stages of UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifying. By expanding access and extending clubs’ involvement in European competition, the new competition is strengthening competitive depth.

This season a total of 43 clubs from 28 associations participated, with 13 national associations represented in the knockout phase alone.

On the pitch, the competition delivered highly competitive football throughout. A thrilling knockout phase culminated in the first ever all-Swedish UEFA club competition final, with BK Häcken overcoming Hammarby to claim the inaugural UEFA Women’s Europa Cup trophy.

A stronger foundation for the future

Across both competitions, the scale of European women’s club football has expanded significantly. A total of 86 clubs from 50 national associations participated this season, with more than 2,000 players representing 91 nationalities taking to the pitch.

Financial incentive is also increasing, with €37.7 million distributed across the system. Importantly, more than half of this funding flows beyond the league and knockout phases of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, reinforcing UEFA’s commitments to solidarity, sustainability and long-term growth.

This balanced model remains central to the competitions’ identity: open, merit-based and designed to strengthen the entire pyramid.

The final chapter — and the next beginning

As the UEFA Women’s Champions League final played out in Oslo, FC Barcelona’s triumph brought the curtain down on a landmark extraordinary season.

But beyond the result, this moment signals something bigger.

The UEFA Women’s Champions League has entered a new era — one with deeper competition, broader access and higher stakes. Together with the UEFA Women’s Europa Cup, it forms a stronger, more inclusive ecosystem designed to drive the continued growth of the women’s club game.