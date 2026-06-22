UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round starts 22 July

The UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round kicks off the new season on 22 July.

In all, 19 teams begin the competition in the first qualifying round. They play in five separate knockout mini-tournaments, with the semi-finals on 22 July and finals and third-place play-offs three days later.

The five final winners progress to the champions path of the second qualifying round, also played as mini-tournaments, with the draw already made.

The 11 second qualifying round winners advance to the third qualifying round, in which seven teams enter automatically. The winners of the nine third qualifying round ties will join the nine clubs directly qualified for the league phase.

First qualifying round ties

Fixture times CET where confirmed

Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: PAOK)

Semi-finals (Wednesday 22 July)

PAOK vs Hapoel Jerusalem

Neftçi vs Budućnost

Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Mitrovica)

Semi-finals (Wednesday 22 July)

KÍ Klaksvík vs Ludogorets

Mitrovica vs Zimbru Chişinău

Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Wrexham)

Semi-finals (Wednesday 22 July)

Pyunik vs Wrexham

Glentoran vs Riga

Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: Czarni Sosnowiec)

Semi-finals (Wednesday 22 July)

Czarni Sosnowiec vs WFC Nike

Athlone Town vs Skopje 2014

Mini-tournament 5 (Hosts: Spartak Myjava)



Semi-final (Wednesday 22 July)

Tallinna FC Flora vs Mġarr United (18:00)

Final (Saturday 25 July)

Spartak Myjaka vs Tallinna FC Flora / Mġarr United (18:00)

Mini-tournament final winners progress to second qualifying round champions path

Team guide