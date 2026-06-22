UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round ties
Monday, June 22, 2026
Article summary
The first qualifying round kicks off the new season on 22 July.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round kicks off the new season on 22 July.
In all, 19 teams begin the competition in the first qualifying round. They play in five separate knockout mini-tournaments, with the semi-finals on 22 July and finals and third-place play-offs three days later.
The five final winners progress to the champions path of the second qualifying round, also played as mini-tournaments, with the draw already made.
The 11 second qualifying round winners advance to the third qualifying round, in which seven teams enter automatically. The winners of the nine third qualifying round ties will join the nine clubs directly qualified for the league phase.
First qualifying round ties
Fixture times to be confirmed
Mini-tournament 1
Semi-finals (Wednesday 22 July)
PAOK vs Hapoel Jerusalem
Neftçi vs Budućnost
Mini-tournament 2
Semi-finals (Wednesday 22 July)
KÍ Klaksvík vs Ludogorets
Mitrovica vs Zimbru Chişinău
Mini-tournament 3
Semi-finals (Wednesday 22 July)
Pyunik vs Wrexham
Glentoran vs Riga
Mini-tournament 4
Semi-finals (Wednesday 22 July)
Czarni Sosnowiec vs WFC Nike
Athlone Town vs Skopje 2014
Mini-tournament 5
Semi-final (Wednesday 22 July)
Tallinna FC Flora vs Mġarr United
Final (Saturday 25 July)
Spartak Myjaka vs Tallinna FC Flora / Mġarr United
Semi-finals 22 July, Finals/third-place matches 25 July. Group hosts to be confirmed.
Group winners progress to second qualifying round champions path
Team guide
- Hapoel Jerusalem, Mġarr United and Wrexham are making their European debuts.
- KÍ are entering for the 23rd time, only SFK 2000 Sarajevo (24) have been involved in more editions.
Second qualifying round draw
Champions path:
Group 1 semi-finals
Austria Wien vs Hajduk Split
Mura vs Farul Constanța
Group 2 semi-finals
Brann vs Winners first qualifying round Group 2
Ferencváros vs Winners first qualifying round Group 1
Group 3 semi-finals
Dinamo-BSUPC vs Servette
Breidablik vs Aktobe
Group 4 semi-finals
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs PSV Eindhoven
Racing Union Luxembourg vs HJK Helsinki
Group 5 semi-finals
Metalist 1925 Kharkiv vs Fenerbahçe
OH Leuven vs TSC Bačka Topola
Group 6 semi-finals
Vllaznia vs Winners first qualifying round Group 5
Apollon LFC vs Winners first qualifying round Group 4
Group 7 semi-finals
Gintra vs Hearts
HB Køge vs Winners first qualifying round Group 3
League path:
Group 1 semi-finals
Ajax vs Brøndby
Slavia Praha vs Rangers
Group 2 semi-finals
Juventus vs Torreense
Hammarby vs Apolonia
Group 3 semi-finals
Vålerenga vs Malmö FF
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Omonia Nicosia
Group 4 semi-finals
Sporting CP vs SeaSters Odesa
St. Pölten vs Young Boys
Semi-finals: 5 August. Finals/third-place matches: 8 August. Group hosts TBC.
Group winners enter their respective paths of the third qualifying round.
Group runners-up enter the UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round.
Group third-place teams enter the UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round.