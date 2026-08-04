UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round begins
Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Article summary
Frankfurt, Ajax and Juventus are among the teams involved in the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round, running from 4 to 8 August.
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The UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round is being played from 4 to 8 August as a series of knockout mini-tournaments.
A total of 44 teams are involved at this stage, 39 of which are entering directly, including four-time champions Eintracht Frankfurt, and former quarter-finalists Ajax and Juventus. Those clubs are split into champions and league paths. Five more teams progressed from the first qualifying round, all in the champions path.
The 11 second qualifying round final winners advance to the third qualifying round, in which seven teams enter automatically. The winners of the nine two-legged third qualifying round ties will join the nine clubs directly qualified for the league phase.
Meanwhile, the teams finishing as runners-up and in third place in each of the second qualifying mini-tournaments will transfer to the UEFA Women's Europa Cup. The third-placed teams will enter the Women's Europa Cup in the first qualifying round, and the beaten finalists in the second qualifying round.
League path
Kick-off times CET
Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: Rangers)
Wednesday 5 August:
Semi-finals
Ajax vs Brøndby (15:00)
Slavia Praha vs Rangers (20:30)
Saturday 8 August:
Third-place match (20:30)
Final (20:30)
Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Juventus)
Wednesday 5 August:
Semi-finals
Hammarby vs Apolonia (15:30)
Juventus vs Torreense (21:00)
Saturday 8 August:
Third-place match (15:30)
Final (21:00)
Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Eintracht Frankfurt)
Wednesday 5 August:
Semi-finals
Vålerenga vs Malmö (13:00)
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Omonia (19:00)
Saturday 8 August:
Third-place match (13:00)
Final (19:00)
Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: St. Pölten)
Wednesday 5 August:
Semi-finals
Sporting CP vs SeaSters Odesa (14:30)
St. Pölten vs Young Boys (18:00)
Saturday 8 August:
Third-place match (14:30)
Final (18:00)
Champions path
Kick-off times CET
Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: Mura)
Wednesday 5 August:
Semi-finals
Austria Wien vs Hajduk Split (11:00)
Mura vs Farul Constanța (18:00)
Saturday 8 August:
Third-place match (11:00)
Final (18:00)
Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Ferencváros)
Wednesday 5 August:
Semi-finals
Brann vs Mitrovica (10:00)
Ferencváros vs PAOK (16:30)
Saturday 8 August:
Third-place match (10:00)
Final (16:30)
Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Aktobe)
Tuesday 4 August:
Semi-finals
Dinamo-BSUPC 0-3 Servette
Breidablik vs Aktobe (16:00)
Friday 7 August:
Third-place match
Breidablik / Aktobe vs Dinamo BSUPC (09:00)
Final
Breidablik / Aktobe vs Servette (16:00)
Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: Racing Union Luxembourg)
Wednesday 5 August:
Semi-finals
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs PSV Eindhoven (13:00)
Racing Union Luxembourg vs HJK Helsinki (19:00)
Saturday 8 August:
Third-place match (13:00)
Final (19:00)
Mini-tournament 5 (Hosts: OH Leuven)
Wednesday 5 August:
Semi-finals
Metalist 1925 Kharkiv vs Fenerbahçe (13:00)
OH Leuven vs TSC Bačka Topola (20:00)
Saturday 8 August:
Third-place match (13:00)
Final (20:00)
Mini-tournament 6 (Hosts: Apollon LFC)
Wednesday 5 August:
Semi-finals
Apollon LFC vs Czarni Sosnowiec (16:00)
Vllaznia vs Spartak Myjava (20:30)
Saturday 8 August:
Third-place match (16:00)
Final (20:30)
Mini-tournament 7 (Hosts: HB Køge)
Wednesday 5 August:
Semi-finals
Gintra vs Hearts (15:30)
HB Køge vs Riga FC (19:00)
Saturday 8 August:
Third-place match (12:00)
Final (15:30)
Team guide
- Frankfurt are four-time winners of this competition. Brøndby and HJK are past semi-finalists, while Ajax, Breidablik, Brann, Frankfurt, Juventus and Slavia have featured in previous quarter-finals.
- Juventus and OH Leuven reached the knockout phase play-offs last season. St. Pölten and Vålerenga were also in the league phase, while Ajax, Brann, Breidablik, Hammarby, HB Køge, Metalist (as WFC Kharkiv), Servette, Slavia and Vllaznia all previously played in the group stage between 2021/22 and 2024/25.
- Hammarby were Women's Europa Cup runners-up last season. Frankfurt and Sparta were beaten semi-finalists in the inaugural edition of the competition, with Austria Wien, Breidablik and Sporting CP also among the last eight.
- SFK 2000 Sarajevo are entering for a record 24th time, all in consecutive years. Gintra and Sparta Praha are contesting their 23rd European campaigns.
- Apolonia, Fenerbahçe, Hearts, Malmö, Omonia, SeaSters Odesa, Torreense and TSC Bačka Topola are making their debuts.
- Czarni Sosnowiec, Mitrovica, PAOK, Riga FC and Spartak Myjava progressed from the first qualifying round.