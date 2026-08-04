UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round begins

The UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round is being played from 4 to 8 August as a series of knockout mini-tournaments.

A total of 44 teams are involved at this stage, 39 of which are entering directly, including four-time champions Eintracht Frankfurt, and former quarter-finalists Ajax and Juventus. Those clubs are split into champions and league paths. Five more teams progressed from the first qualifying round, all in the champions path.

The 11 second qualifying round final winners advance to the third qualifying round, in which seven teams enter automatically. The winners of the nine two-legged third qualifying round ties will join the nine clubs directly qualified for the league phase.

Meanwhile, the teams finishing as runners-up and in third place in each of the second qualifying mini-tournaments will transfer to the UEFA Women's Europa Cup. The third-placed teams will enter the Women's Europa Cup in the first qualifying round, and the beaten finalists in the second qualifying round.

Second qualifying round fixtures

League path

Kick-off times CET

Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: Rangers)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Ajax vs Brøndby (15:00)

Slavia Praha vs Rangers (20:30)

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match (20:30)

Final (20:30)

Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Juventus)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Hammarby vs Apolonia (15:30)

Juventus vs Torreense (21:00)

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match (15:30)

Final (21:00)

Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Eintracht Frankfurt)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Vålerenga vs Malmö (13:00)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Omonia (19:00)

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match (13:00)

Final (19:00)

Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: St. Pölten)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Sporting CP vs SeaSters Odesa (14:30)

St. Pölten vs Young Boys (18:00)

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match (14:30)

Final (18:00)

Champions path

Kick-off times CET

Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: Mura)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Austria Wien vs Hajduk Split (11:00)

Mura vs Farul Constanța (18:00)

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match (11:00)

Final (18:00)

Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Ferencváros)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Brann vs Mitrovica (10:00)

Ferencváros vs PAOK (16:30)

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match (10:00)

Final (16:30)

Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Aktobe)

Tuesday 4 August:

Semi-finals

Dinamo-BSUPC 0-3 Servette

Breidablik vs Aktobe (16:00)

Friday 7 August:

Third-place match

Breidablik / Aktobe vs Dinamo BSUPC (09:00)

Final

Breidablik / Aktobe vs Servette (16:00)

Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: Racing Union Luxembourg)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs PSV Eindhoven (13:00)

Racing Union Luxembourg vs HJK Helsinki (19:00)

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match (13:00)

Final (19:00)

Mini-tournament 5 (Hosts: OH Leuven)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Metalist 1925 Kharkiv vs Fenerbahçe (13:00)

OH Leuven vs TSC Bačka Topola (20:00)

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match (13:00)

Final (20:00)

Mini-tournament 6 (Hosts: Apollon LFC)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Apollon LFC vs Czarni Sosnowiec (16:00)

Vllaznia vs Spartak Myjava (20:30)

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match (16:00)

Final (20:30)

Mini-tournament 7 (Hosts: HB Køge)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Gintra vs Hearts (15:30)

HB Køge vs Riga FC (19:00)

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match (12:00)

Final (15:30)

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Team guide