UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round finals set

Eintracht Frankfurt, Ajax and Juventus are among those through to the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round finals, after the mini-tournaments began with the semi-finals held on Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 August.

In all, 11 third qualifying round spots are up for grabs across the two paths when the mini-tournaments end on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 August, with 22 other clubs set to transfer to the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup.

Four-time winners Frankfurt secured a comfortable semi-final win against debutants Omonia and now face another newcomer, Malmö, who knocked out one of last year's league phase contenders, Vålerenga. Fenerbahçe and Hearts also progressed as debutants, while three of the five teams that came through from the first qualifying round reached finals: Czarni Sosnowiec, Spartak Myjava and PAOK.

Debutants Fenerbahçe beat Metalist 1925 in their semi-final Anadolu via Getty Images

Juventus, OH Leuven and St. Pölten, all in last season's league phase, progressed – the latter aiming to successfully negotiate qualifying for the fifth season running. Kazakhstan's record Women's Champions League crowd watched hosts Aktobe beat Breidablik on penalties.

A goal from Mateja Zver, in her 17th European campaign having returned to her original Slovenian club following more than a decade abroad, looked to have secured victory for Mura, before Farul Constanța equalised deep into added time and won 3-1 after extra time.

The upcoming finals include Juventus against last season's Women's Europa Cup runners-up Hammarby and Ajax facing Rangers.

How qualifying works A total of 44 teams are involved in the second qualifying round, 39 of which are entering directly, including four-time champions Frankfurt, and former quarter-finalists Ajax and Juventus. Those clubs are split into champions and league paths. Five more teams progressed from July's first qualifying round, all in the champions path. The 11 second qualifying round final winners advance to the third qualifying round, in which seven teams enter automatically. The winners of the nine two-legged third qualifying round ties will join the nine clubs directly qualified for the league phase. Meanwhile, the teams finishing as runners-up and in third place in each of the second qualifying mini-tournaments will transfer to the UEFA Women's Europa Cup. The third-placed teams will enter the Women's Europa Cup in the first qualifying round, and the beaten finalists in the second qualifying round.

Second qualifying round fixtures and results

League path

Kick-off times CET

Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: Rangers)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Ajax 2-0 Brøndby

Slavia Praha 1-2 Rangers (aet)

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match

Slavia Praha vs Brøndby (20:30)

Final

Ajax vs Rangers (20:30)

Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Juventus)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Hammarby 4-0 Apolonia

Juventus 2-1 Torreense

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match

Torreense vs Apolonia (15:30)

Final

Juventus vs Hammarby (21:00)

Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Eintracht Frankfurt)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Vålerenga 0-1 Malmö

Eintracht Frankfurt 8-0 Omonia

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match

Vålerenga vs Omonia (13:00)

Final

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Malmö (19:00)

Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: St. Pölten)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Sporting CP 5-0 SeaSters Odesa

St. Pölten 4-3 Young Boys

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match

Young Boys vs SeaSters Odesa (14:30)

Final

St. Pölten vs Sporting CP (18:00)

Champions path

Kick-off times CET

Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: Mura)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Austria Wien 3-2 Hajduk Split

Mura 1-3 Farul Constanța (aet)

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match

Mura vs Hajduk Split (11:00)

Final

Austria Wien vs Farul Constanța (18:00)

Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Ferencváros)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Brann 5-0 Mitrovica

Ferencváros 2-3 PAOK (aet)

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match

Ferencváros vs Mitrovica (10:00)

Final

Brann vs PAOK (16:30)

Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Aktobe)

Tuesday 4 August:

Semi-finals

Dinamo-BSUPC 0-3 Servette FCCF

Breidablik 1-1 Aktobe (aet, Atkobe win 2-0 on pens)

Friday 7 August:

Third-place match

Breidablik vs Dinamo-BSUPC (09:00)

Final

Servette FCCF vs Aktobe (16:00)

Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: Racing Union Luxembourg)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 2-3 PSV Eindhoven

Racing Union Luxembourg 0-2 HJK Helsinki

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Racing Union Luxembourg (13:00)

Final

PSV Eindhoven vs HJK Helsinki (19:00)

Mini-tournament 5 (Hosts: OH Leuven)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Metalist 1925 Kharkiv 1-2 Fenerbahçe

OH Leuven 4-0 TSC Bačka Topola

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match

Metalist 1925 Kharkiv vs TSC Bačka Topola (13:00)

Final

OH Leuven vs Fenerbahçe (20:00)

Mini-tournament 6 (Hosts: Apollon LFC)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Apollon LFC 3-3 Czarni Sosnowiec (aet, Czarni win 4-2 on pens)

Vllaznia 1-2 Spartak Myjava

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match

Vllaznia vs Apollon LFC (16:00)

Final

Spartak Myjava vs Czarni Sosnowiec (20:30)

Mini-tournament 7 (Hosts: HB Køge)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Gintra 1-2 Hearts

HB Køge 4-1 Riga FC

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match

Gintra vs Riga FC (12:00)

Final

HB Køge vs Hearts (15:30)

2026/27 dates and access list

Team guide