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UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round finals set

Wednesday, August 5, 2026

The 11 UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round finals have been set by the semi-finals held on 4 and 5 August.

Estela Carbonell celebrates scoring for Juventus against Torreense
Estela Carbonell celebrates scoring for Juventus against Torreense Image Photo Agency via Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt, Ajax and Juventus are among those through to the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round finals, after the mini-tournaments began with the semi-finals held on Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 August.

In all, 11 third qualifying round spots are up for grabs across the two paths when the mini-tournaments end on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 August, with 22 other clubs set to transfer to the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup.

Four-time winners Frankfurt secured a comfortable semi-final win against debutants Omonia and now face another newcomer, Malmö, who knocked out one of last year's league phase contenders, Vålerenga. Fenerbahçe and Hearts also progressed as debutants, while three of the five teams that came through from the first qualifying round reached finals: Czarni Sosnowiec, Spartak Myjava and PAOK.

Debutants Fenerbahçe beat Metalist 1925 in their semi-final
Debutants Fenerbahçe beat Metalist 1925 in their semi-finalAnadolu via Getty Images

Juventus, OH Leuven and St. Pölten, all in last season's league phase, progressed – the latter aiming to successfully negotiate qualifying for the fifth season running. Kazakhstan's record Women's Champions League crowd watched hosts Aktobe beat Breidablik on penalties.

A goal from Mateja Zver, in her 17th European campaign having returned to her original Slovenian club following more than a decade abroad, looked to have secured victory for Mura, before Farul Constanța equalised deep into added time and won 3-1 after extra time.

The upcoming finals include Juventus against last season's Women's Europa Cup runners-up Hammarby and Ajax facing Rangers.

How qualifying works

A total of 44 teams are involved in the second qualifying round, 39 of which are entering directly, including four-time champions Frankfurt, and former quarter-finalists Ajax and Juventus. Those clubs are split into champions and league paths. Five more teams progressed from July's first qualifying round, all in the champions path.

The 11 second qualifying round final winners advance to the third qualifying round, in which seven teams enter automatically. The winners of the nine two-legged third qualifying round ties will join the nine clubs directly qualified for the league phase.

Meanwhile, the teams finishing as runners-up and in third place in each of the second qualifying mini-tournaments will transfer to the UEFA Women's Europa Cup. The third-placed teams will enter the Women's Europa Cup in the first qualifying round, and the beaten finalists in the second qualifying round.

Second qualifying round fixtures and results

League path

Kick-off times CET

Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: Rangers)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals
Ajax 2-0 Brøndby 
Slavia Praha 1-2 Rangers (aet)

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match 
Slavia Praha vs Brøndby (20:30)

Final 
Ajax vs Rangers (20:30)

Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Juventus)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals
Hammarby 4-0 Apolonia 
Juventus 2-1 Torreense 

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match 
Torreense vs Apolonia (15:30)

Final 
Juventus vs Hammarby (21:00)

Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Eintracht Frankfurt)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals
Vålerenga 0-1 Malmö 
Eintracht Frankfurt 8-0 Omonia

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match 
Vålerenga vs Omonia (13:00)

Final 
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Malmö (19:00)

Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: St. Pölten)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals
Sporting CP 5-0 SeaSters Odesa 
St. Pölten 4-3 Young Boys

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match 
Young Boys vs SeaSters Odesa (14:30)

Final 
St. Pölten vs Sporting CP (18:00)

Champions path

Kick-off times CET

Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: Mura)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals
Austria Wien 3-2 Hajduk Split 
Mura 1-3 Farul Constanța (aet)

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match 
Mura vs Hajduk Split (11:00)

Final 
Austria Wien vs Farul Constanța (18:00)

Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Ferencváros)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals
Brann 5-0 Mitrovica 
Ferencváros 2-3 PAOK (aet)

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match
Ferencváros vs Mitrovica (10:00)

Final 
Brann vs PAOK (16:30)

Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Aktobe)

Tuesday 4 August:

Semi-finals
Dinamo-BSUPC 0-3 Servette FCCF
Breidablik 1-1 Aktobe (aet, Atkobe win 2-0 on pens) 

Friday 7 August:

Third-place match
Breidablik vs Dinamo-BSUPC (09:00)

Final
Servette FCCF vs Aktobe (16:00)

Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: Racing Union Luxembourg)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 2-3 PSV Eindhoven 
Racing Union Luxembourg 0-2 HJK Helsinki

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match 
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Racing Union Luxembourg (13:00)

Final 
PSV Eindhoven vs HJK Helsinki (19:00)

Mini-tournament 5 (Hosts: OH Leuven)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals
Metalist 1925 Kharkiv 1-2 Fenerbahçe 
OH Leuven 4-0 TSC Bačka Topola 

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match 
Metalist 1925 Kharkiv vs TSC Bačka Topola (13:00)

Final 
OH Leuven vs Fenerbahçe (20:00)

Mini-tournament 6 (Hosts: Apollon LFC)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals
Apollon LFC 3-3 Czarni Sosnowiec (aet, Czarni win 4-2 on pens)
Vllaznia 1-2 Spartak Myjava

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match 
Vllaznia vs Apollon LFC (16:00)

Final 
Spartak Myjava vs Czarni Sosnowiec (20:30)

Mini-tournament 7 (Hosts: HB Køge)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals
Gintra 1-2 Hearts 
HB Køge 4-1 Riga FC

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match 
Gintra vs Riga FC (12:00)

Final 
HB Køge vs Hearts (15:30)

2026/27 dates and access list

Team guide

  • Frankfurt are four-time winners of this competition. Brøndby and HJK are past semi-finalists, while Ajax, Breidablik, Brann, Juventus and Slavia have featured in previous quarter-finals.
  • Juventus and OH Leuven reached the knockout phase play-offs last season. St. Pölten and Vålerenga were also in the league phase, while Ajax, Brann, Breidablik, Hammarby, HB Køge, Metalist (as WFC Kharkiv), Servette, Slavia and Vllaznia all previously played in the group stage between 2021/22 and 2024/25.
  • Hammarby were Women's Europa Cup runners-up last season. Frankfurt and Sparta were beaten semi-finalists in the inaugural edition of the competition, with Austria Wien, Breidablik and Sporting CP also among the last eight.
  • SFK 2000 Sarajevo are entering for a record 24th time, all in consecutive years. Gintra and Sparta Praha are contesting their 23rd European campaigns.
  • Apolonia, Fenerbahçe, Hearts, Malmö, Omonia, SeaSters Odesa, Torreense and TSC Bačka Topola are making their debuts. A previous Malmö FF side entered in the past and faced Frankfurt in the 2003/04 semi-finals, but they are the club that eventually became Rosengård.
  • Czarni Sosnowiec, Mitrovica, PAOK, Riga FC and Spartak Myjava progressed from the first qualifying round.
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