UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round finals set
Wednesday, August 5, 2026
Article summary
The 11 UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round finals have been set by the semi-finals held on 4 and 5 August.
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Eintracht Frankfurt, Ajax and Juventus are among those through to the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round finals, after the mini-tournaments began with the semi-finals held on Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 August.
In all, 11 third qualifying round spots are up for grabs across the two paths when the mini-tournaments end on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 August, with 22 other clubs set to transfer to the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Europa Cup.
Four-time winners Frankfurt secured a comfortable semi-final win against debutants Omonia and now face another newcomer, Malmö, who knocked out one of last year's league phase contenders, Vålerenga. Fenerbahçe and Hearts also progressed as debutants, while three of the five teams that came through from the first qualifying round reached finals: Czarni Sosnowiec, Spartak Myjava and PAOK.
Juventus, OH Leuven and St. Pölten, all in last season's league phase, progressed – the latter aiming to successfully negotiate qualifying for the fifth season running. Kazakhstan's record Women's Champions League crowd watched hosts Aktobe beat Breidablik on penalties.
A goal from Mateja Zver, in her 17th European campaign having returned to her original Slovenian club following more than a decade abroad, looked to have secured victory for Mura, before Farul Constanța equalised deep into added time and won 3-1 after extra time.
The upcoming finals include Juventus against last season's Women's Europa Cup runners-up Hammarby and Ajax facing Rangers.
How qualifying works
A total of 44 teams are involved in the second qualifying round, 39 of which are entering directly, including four-time champions Frankfurt, and former quarter-finalists Ajax and Juventus. Those clubs are split into champions and league paths. Five more teams progressed from July's first qualifying round, all in the champions path.
The 11 second qualifying round final winners advance to the third qualifying round, in which seven teams enter automatically. The winners of the nine two-legged third qualifying round ties will join the nine clubs directly qualified for the league phase.
Meanwhile, the teams finishing as runners-up and in third place in each of the second qualifying mini-tournaments will transfer to the UEFA Women's Europa Cup. The third-placed teams will enter the Women's Europa Cup in the first qualifying round, and the beaten finalists in the second qualifying round.
League path
Kick-off times CET
Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: Rangers)
Wednesday 5 August:
Semi-finals
Ajax 2-0 Brøndby
Slavia Praha 1-2 Rangers (aet)
Saturday 8 August:
Third-place match
Slavia Praha vs Brøndby (20:30)
Final
Ajax vs Rangers (20:30)
Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Juventus)
Wednesday 5 August:
Semi-finals
Hammarby 4-0 Apolonia
Juventus 2-1 Torreense
Saturday 8 August:
Third-place match
Torreense vs Apolonia (15:30)
Final
Juventus vs Hammarby (21:00)
Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Eintracht Frankfurt)
Wednesday 5 August:
Semi-finals
Vålerenga 0-1 Malmö
Eintracht Frankfurt 8-0 Omonia
Saturday 8 August:
Third-place match
Vålerenga vs Omonia (13:00)
Final
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Malmö (19:00)
Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: St. Pölten)
Wednesday 5 August:
Semi-finals
Sporting CP 5-0 SeaSters Odesa
St. Pölten 4-3 Young Boys
Saturday 8 August:
Third-place match
Young Boys vs SeaSters Odesa (14:30)
Final
St. Pölten vs Sporting CP (18:00)
Champions path
Kick-off times CET
Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: Mura)
Wednesday 5 August:
Semi-finals
Austria Wien 3-2 Hajduk Split
Mura 1-3 Farul Constanța (aet)
Saturday 8 August:
Third-place match
Mura vs Hajduk Split (11:00)
Final
Austria Wien vs Farul Constanța (18:00)
Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Ferencváros)
Wednesday 5 August:
Semi-finals
Brann 5-0 Mitrovica
Ferencváros 2-3 PAOK (aet)
Saturday 8 August:
Third-place match
Ferencváros vs Mitrovica (10:00)
Final
Brann vs PAOK (16:30)
Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Aktobe)
Tuesday 4 August:
Semi-finals
Dinamo-BSUPC 0-3 Servette FCCF
Breidablik 1-1 Aktobe (aet, Atkobe win 2-0 on pens)
Friday 7 August:
Third-place match
Breidablik vs Dinamo-BSUPC (09:00)
Final
Servette FCCF vs Aktobe (16:00)
Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: Racing Union Luxembourg)
Wednesday 5 August:
Semi-finals
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 2-3 PSV Eindhoven
Racing Union Luxembourg 0-2 HJK Helsinki
Saturday 8 August:
Third-place match
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Racing Union Luxembourg (13:00)
Final
PSV Eindhoven vs HJK Helsinki (19:00)
Mini-tournament 5 (Hosts: OH Leuven)
Wednesday 5 August:
Semi-finals
Metalist 1925 Kharkiv 1-2 Fenerbahçe
OH Leuven 4-0 TSC Bačka Topola
Saturday 8 August:
Third-place match
Metalist 1925 Kharkiv vs TSC Bačka Topola (13:00)
Final
OH Leuven vs Fenerbahçe (20:00)
Mini-tournament 6 (Hosts: Apollon LFC)
Wednesday 5 August:
Semi-finals
Apollon LFC 3-3 Czarni Sosnowiec (aet, Czarni win 4-2 on pens)
Vllaznia 1-2 Spartak Myjava
Saturday 8 August:
Third-place match
Vllaznia vs Apollon LFC (16:00)
Final
Spartak Myjava vs Czarni Sosnowiec (20:30)
Mini-tournament 7 (Hosts: HB Køge)
Wednesday 5 August:
Semi-finals
Gintra 1-2 Hearts
HB Køge 4-1 Riga FC
Saturday 8 August:
Third-place match
Gintra vs Riga FC (12:00)
Final
HB Køge vs Hearts (15:30)
Team guide
- Frankfurt are four-time winners of this competition. Brøndby and HJK are past semi-finalists, while Ajax, Breidablik, Brann, Juventus and Slavia have featured in previous quarter-finals.
- Juventus and OH Leuven reached the knockout phase play-offs last season. St. Pölten and Vålerenga were also in the league phase, while Ajax, Brann, Breidablik, Hammarby, HB Køge, Metalist (as WFC Kharkiv), Servette, Slavia and Vllaznia all previously played in the group stage between 2021/22 and 2024/25.
- Hammarby were Women's Europa Cup runners-up last season. Frankfurt and Sparta were beaten semi-finalists in the inaugural edition of the competition, with Austria Wien, Breidablik and Sporting CP also among the last eight.
- SFK 2000 Sarajevo are entering for a record 24th time, all in consecutive years. Gintra and Sparta Praha are contesting their 23rd European campaigns.
- Apolonia, Fenerbahçe, Hearts, Malmö, Omonia, SeaSters Odesa, Torreense and TSC Bačka Topola are making their debuts. A previous Malmö FF side entered in the past and faced Frankfurt in the 2003/04 semi-finals, but they are the club that eventually became Rosengård.
- Czarni Sosnowiec, Mitrovica, PAOK, Riga FC and Spartak Myjava progressed from the first qualifying round.