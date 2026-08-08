UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round report: Brann, Frankfurt, Juventus, Ajax among winners

Four-time winners Eintracht Frankfurt and past quarter-finalists Ajax, Brann and Juventus are among the 11 teams that progressed from the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round after the mini-tournament finals on Friday and Saturday.

Those 11 teams are now through to the third qualifying round, joining seven direct entrants in Tuesday's draw at 13:00 CET, with the two-legged ties to decide the nine sides directly qualified for the league phase. The clubs who finished second and third in the mini-tournaments, which began with the semi-finals on Tuesday and Wednesday, now transfer to UEFA Womem's Europa Cup qualifying.

Women's Champions League third qualifying round contenders Champions path: Austria Wien (AUT), Brann (NOR), Czarni Sosnowiec (POL), HB Køge (DEN), OH Leuven (BEL), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Servette FCCF (SUI), Sparta Praha (CZE)* League path: Ajax (NED), Chelsea (ENG)*, Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Inter (ITA)*, Juventus (ITA), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)*, Real Madrid (ESP)*, Real Sociedad (ESP)*, St. Pölten (AUT), Wolfsburg (GER)* *Entering directly in third qualifying round

Frankfurt won their mini-tournament with a 2-0 defeat of debutants Malmö FF, who in their semi-final knocked out one of last year's league phase contenders, Vålerenga. None of Malmö's fellow newcomers were able to make the third qualifying round but two got very close; Fenerbahçe were pipped on penalties by OH Leuven, who made the knockout play-offs in 2025/26 on their own bow, and Hearts lost to Mille Gejl's added-time goal for former group contenders HB Køge.

Scotland's other entrants also fell in added time as Rangers were eliminated by a last-gasp Sherida Spitse penalty for Ajax, joined in the next stage by PSV Eindhoven thanks to Liz Rijsbergen's hat-trick against HJK Helsinki. Juventus went through in extra time against Hammarby, meaning last season's Europa Cup runners-up are among the teams now transferring to that competition.

Juventus came through against Hammarby after extra time Juventus FC via Getty Images

Brann edged out PAOK 3-2 in a breathless finish, while St. Pölten continue their bid to negotiate qualifying for the fifth season running thanks to a penalty shoot-out defeat of Sporting CP. St. Pölten are joined in the next stage by compatriots Austria Wien, winners against Farul Constanța (who in the semis edged out Mura, for who Mateja Zver scored in her 17th European campaign having returned to her original Slovenian club following more than a decade abroad, then on Saturday featured exactly 20 years on from her UEFA club debut).

Czarni Sosnowiec became the only team so far to go from the first to third qualifying round under this format as they saw off Spartak Myjava (who also began in July's opening stage). Former group contenders Servette FCCF defeated their mini-tournament hosts Aktobe, who in both their semi-final win against Breidablik on Tuesday and Friday's decider attracted Kazakhstan's record crowds for this competition.

How qualifying works A total of 44 teams were involved in the second qualifying round, 39 of which entered directly. Those clubs were split into champions and league paths. Five more teams progressed from July's first qualifying round, all in the champions path. The 11 second qualifying round final winners advance to the third qualifying round, in which seven teams enter automatically. The winners of the nine two-legged third qualifying round ties will join the nine clubs directly qualified for the league phase. Meanwhile, the teams finishing as runners-up and in third place in each of the second qualifying mini-tournaments will transfer to the UEFA Women's Europa Cup. The third-placed teams will enter the Women's Europa Cup in the first qualifying round, and the beaten finalists in the second qualifying round.

Second qualifying round results

League path

Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: Rangers)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Ajax 2-0 Brøndby

Slavia Praha 1-2 Rangers (aet)

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match

Slavia Praha 1-1 Brøndby (aet, Brøndby win 5-3 on pens)

Final

Ajax 2-1 Rangers

Lesgue path mini-tournament 1 final standings 1 Ajax (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 Rangers (to Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round)

3 Brøndby (to Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round)

4 Slavia Praha

Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Juventus)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Hammarby 4-0 Apolonia

Juventus 2-1 Torreense

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match

Torreense 5-2 Apolonia

Final

Juventus 3-1 Hammarby (aet)

Lesgue path mini-tournament 2 final standings 1 Juventus (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 Hammarby (to Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round)

3 Torreense (to Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round)

4 Apolonia

Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Eintracht Frankfurt)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Vålerenga 0-1 Malmö

Eintracht Frankfurt 8-0 Omonia

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match

Vålerenga 2-0 Omonia

Final

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Malmö

Lesgue path mini-tournament 3 final standings 1 Eintracht Frankfurt (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 Malmö (to Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round)

3 Vålerenga (to Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round)

4 Omonia

Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: St. Pölten)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Sporting CP 5-0 SeaSters Odesa

St. Pölten 4-3 Young Boys

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match

Young Boys 1-3 SeaSters Odesa

Final

St. Pölten 1-1 Sporting CP (aet, St. Pölten win 4-1 on pens)

Lesgue path mini-tournament 4 final standings 1 St. Pölten (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 Sporting CP (to Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round)

3 SeaSters Odesa (to Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round)

4 Young Boys

Champions path

Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: Mura)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Austria Wien 3-2 Hajduk Split

Mura 1-3 Farul Constanța (aet)

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match

Mura 0-2 Hajduk Split

Final

Austria Wien 5-0 Farul Constanța

Champions path mini-tournament 1 final standings 1 Austria Wien (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 Farul Constanța (to Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round)

3 Hajduk Split (to Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round)

4 Mura

Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Ferencváros)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Brann 5-0 Mitrovica

Ferencváros 2-3 PAOK (aet)

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match

Ferencváros 1-2 Mitrovica

Final

Brann 3-2 PAOK

Champions path mini-tournament 2 final standings 1 Brann (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 PAOK (to Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round)

3 Mitrovica (to Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round)

4 Ferencváros

Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Aktobe)

Tuesday 4 August:

Semi-finals

Dinamo-BSUPC 0-3 Servette FCCF

Breidablik 1-1 Aktobe (aet, Atkobe win 2-0 on pens)

Friday 7 August:

Third-place match

Breidablik 3-2 Dinamo-BSUPC (aet)

Final

Servette FCCF 4-0 Aktobe

Champions path mini-tournament 3 final standings 1 Servette FCCF (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 Aktobe (to Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round)

3 Breidablik (to Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round)

4 Dinamo-BSUPC

Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: Racing Union Luxembourg)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 2-3 PSV Eindhoven

Racing Union Luxembourg 0-2 HJK Helsinki

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 4-1 Racing Union Luxembourg

Final

PSV Eindhoven 3-1 HJK Helsinki

Champions path mini-tournament 4 final standings 1 PSV Eindhoven (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 HJK Helsinki (to Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round)

3 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (to Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round)

4 Racing Union Luxembourg

Mini-tournament 5 (Hosts: OH Leuven)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Metalist 1925 Kharkiv 1-2 Fenerbahçe

OH Leuven 4-0 TSC Bačka Topola

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match

Metalist 1925 Kharkiv 3-2 TSC Bačka Topola (aet)

Final

OH Leuven 1-1 Fenerbahçe (aet, OH Leuven win 4-2 on pens)

Champions path mini-tournament 5 final standings 1 OH Leuven (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 Fenerbahçe (to Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round)

3 Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (to Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round)

4 TSC Bačka Topola

Mini-tournament 6 (Hosts: Apollon LFC)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Apollon LFC 3-3 Czarni Sosnowiec (aet, Czarni win 4-2 on pens)

Vllaznia 1-2 Spartak Myjava

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match

Vllaznia 1-2 Apollon LFC (aet)

Final

Spartak Myjava 2-4 Czarni Sosnowiec

Champions path mini-tournament 6 final standings 1 Czarni Sosnowiec (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 Spartak Myjava (to Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round)

3 Apollon LFC (to Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round)

4 Vllaznia

Mini-tournament 7 (Hosts: HB Køge)

Wednesday 5 August:

Semi-finals

Gintra 1-2 Hearts

HB Køge 4-1 Riga FC

Saturday 8 August:

Third-place match

Gintra 4-1 Riga FC

Final

HB Køge 2-1 Hearts

Champions path mini-tournament 7 final standings 1 HB Køge (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 Hearts (to Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round)

3 Gintra (to Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round)

4 Riga FC

2026/27 dates and access list

Team guide