UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round ties

The UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round is played as a series of knockout mini-tournaments on 5 and 8 August.

A total of 44 teams are involved at this stage, with five to be decided when the first qualifying round concludes on 25 July. The ties are already set, with the likes of four-time champions Eintracht Frankfurt and former quarter-finalists Ajax and Juventus among those starting their campaigns in the second qualifying round.

The 11 second qualifying round final winners advance to the third qualifying round, in which seven teams enter automatically. The winners of the nine third qualifying round ties will join the nine clubs directly qualified for the league phase.

Meanwhile, the teams finishing as runners-up and in third place in each of the second qualifying mini-tournaments will transfer to the UEFA Women's Europa Cup. The third-placed teams will enter the Women's Europa Cup in the first qualifying round, and the beaten finalists in the second qualifying round.

2026/27 fixtures

League path

Kick-off times to be confirmed. Finals and third-place matches to be played on Saturday 8 August.

Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: Rangers)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

Ajax vs Brøndby

Slavia Praha vs Rangers

Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Juventus)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

Juventus vs Torreense

Hammarby vs Apolonia

Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Eintracht Frankfurt)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

Vålerenga vs Malmö FF

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Omonia Nicosia

Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: St. Pölten)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

Sporting CP vs SeaSters Odesa

St. Pölten vs Young Boys

Champions path

Kick-off times to be confirmed. Finals and third-place matches to be played on Saturday 8 August.

Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: Mura)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

Austria Wien vs Hajduk Split

Mura vs Farul Constanța

Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Ferencváros)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

Brann vs Winners first qualifying round Group 2

Ferencváros vs Winners first qualifying round mini-tournament 1

Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Aktobe)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

Dinamo-BSUPC vs Servette

Breidablik vs Aktobe

Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: Racing Union Luxembourg)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs PSV Eindhoven

Racing Union Luxembourg vs HJK Helsinki

Mini-tournament 5 (Hosts: OH Leuven)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

Metalist 1925 Kharkiv vs Fenerbahçe

OH Leuven vs TSC Bačka Topola

Mini-tournament 6 (Hosts: Apollon LFC)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

Vllaznia vs Winners first qualifying round mini-tournament 5

Apollon LFC vs Winners first qualifying round mini-tourmament 4

Mini-tournament 7 (Hosts: HB Køge)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

Gintra vs Hearts

HB Køge vs Winners first qualifying round mini-tournament 3

2026/27 dates and access list

Team guide