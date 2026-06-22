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UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round ties

Monday, June 22, 2026

Frankfurt, Ajax and Juventus are among the teams involved in the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round ties on 5 and 8 August.

The Women's Champions League second round qualifying ties take place on 5 and 8 August
The Women's Champions League second round qualifying ties take place on 5 and 8 August UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round is played as a series of knockout mini-tournaments on 5 and 8 August.

A total of 44 teams are involved at this stage, with five to be decided when the first qualifying round concludes on 25 July. The ties are already set, with the likes of four-time champions Eintracht Frankfurt and former quarter-finalists Ajax and Juventus among those starting their campaigns in the second qualifying round.

The 11 second qualifying round final winners advance to the third qualifying round, in which seven teams enter automatically. The winners of the nine third qualifying round ties will join the nine clubs directly qualified for the league phase.

Meanwhile, the teams finishing as runners-up and in third place in each of the second qualifying mini-tournaments will transfer to the UEFA Women's Europa Cup. The third-placed teams will enter the Women's Europa Cup in the first qualifying round, and the beaten finalists in the second qualifying round.

2026/27 fixtures

League path

Kick-off times to be confirmed. Finals and third-place matches to be played on Saturday 8 August.

Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: Rangers)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

Ajax vs Brøndby
Slavia Praha vs Rangers 

Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Juventus)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

Juventus vs Torreense
Hammarby vs Apolonia 

Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Eintracht Frankfurt)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

Vålerenga vs Malmö FF
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Omonia Nicosia 

Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: St. Pölten)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

Sporting CP vs SeaSters Odesa 
St. Pölten vs Young Boys

Champions path

Kick-off times to be confirmed. Finals and third-place matches to be played on Saturday 8 August.

Mini-tournament 1 (Hosts: Mura)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

Austria Wien vs Hajduk Split 
Mura vs Farul Constanța 

Mini-tournament 2 (Hosts: Ferencváros)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

Brann vs Winners first qualifying round Group 2 
Ferencváros vs Winners first qualifying round mini-tournament 1 

Mini-tournament 3 (Hosts: Aktobe)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

Dinamo-BSUPC vs Servette  
Breidablik vs Aktobe  

Mini-tournament 4 (Hosts: Racing Union Luxembourg)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs PSV Eindhoven 
Racing Union Luxembourg vs HJK Helsinki 

Mini-tournament 5 (Hosts: OH Leuven)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

Metalist 1925 Kharkiv vs Fenerbahçe  
OH Leuven vs TSC Bačka Topola 

Mini-tournament 6 (Hosts: Apollon LFC)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

Vllaznia vs Winners first qualifying round mini-tournament 5 
Apollon LFC vs Winners first qualifying round mini-tourmament 4 

Mini-tournament 7 (Hosts: HB Køge)

Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August

Gintra vs Hearts 
HB Køge vs Winners first qualifying round mini-tournament 3 

2026/27 dates and access list

Team guide

  • Frankfurt are four-time winners of this competition. Brøndby and HJK are past semi-finalists, while Ajax, Breidablik, Brann, Frankfurt, Juventus and Slavia have featured in previous quarter-finals.
  • Juventus and OH Leuven reached the knockout play-offs last season. St. Pölten and Vålerenga were also in the league phase, and Ajax, Brann, Breidablik, Hammarby, HB Køge, Metalist (as WFC Kharkiv), Servette, Slavia and Vllaznia also previously played in the group stage between 2021/22 and 2024/25.
  • Hammarby were UEFA Women's Europa Cup runners-up last season. Frankfurt and Sparta were beaten semi-finalists in the inaugural edition of the competition, with Austria Wien, Breidablik and Sporting also among the last eight.
  • SFK 2000 Sarajevo are entering for a record 24th time, all in consecutive years. Gintra and Sparta Praha are in their 23th European campaign.
  • Apolonia, Fenerbahçe, Hearts, Malmö, Omonia, SeaSters Odesa, Torreense and TSC Bačka Topola are making their debuts.

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