Women's Champions League second qualifying round ties
Monday, June 22, 2026
Article summary
Frankfurt, Ajax and Juventus are among the teams involved in the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round ties on 5 and 8 August.
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The UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round is played as a series of knockout mini-tournaments on 5 and 8 August.
A total of 44 teams are involved at this stage, with five to be decided when the first qualifying round concludes on 25 July. The ties are already set, with the likes of four-time champions Eintracht Frankfurt and former quarter-finalists Ajax and Juventus among those starting their campaigns in the second qualifying round.
The 11 second qualifying round winners advance to the third qualifying round, in which seven teams enter automatically. The winners of the nine third qualifying round ties will join the nine clubs directly qualified for the league phase.
Meanwhile, the teams finishing as runners-up and in third place in each of the second qualifying groups will transfer to the UEFA Women's Europa Cup. The group third-placed teams will enter the Women's Europa Cup in the first qualifying round, and the beaten finalists in the second qualifying round.
League path
Fixture times and group hosts to be confirmed. Finals and third-place matches to be played on Saturday 8 August.
Group 1
Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August
Ajax vs Brøndby
Slavia Praha vs Rangers
Group 2
Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August
Juventus vs Torreense
Hammarby vs Apolonia
Group 3
Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August
Vålerenga vs Malmö FF
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Omonia Nicosia
Group 4
Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August
Sporting CP vs SeaSters Odesa
St. Pölten vs Young Boys
Champions path
Fixture times and group hosts to be confirmed. Finals and third-place matches to be played on Saturday 8 August.
Group 1
Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August
Austria Wien vs Hajduk Split
Mura vs Farul Constanța
Group 2
Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August
Brann vs Winners first qualifying round Group 2
Ferencváros vs Winners first qualifying round Group 1
Group 3
Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August
Dinamo-BSUPC vs Servette
Breidablik vs Aktobe
Group 4
Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs PSV Eindhoven
Racing Union Luxembourg vs HJK Helsinki
Group 5
Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August
Metalist 1925 Kharkiv vs Fenerbahçe
OH Leuven vs TSC Bačka Topola
Group 6
Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August
Vllaznia vs Winners first qualifying round Group 5
Apollon LFC vs Winners first qualifying round Group 4
Group 7
Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 August
Gintra vs Hearts
HB Køge vs Winners first qualifying round Group 3
Team guide
- Frankfurt are four-time winners of this competition. Brøndby and HJK are past semi-finalists, while Ajax, Breidablik, Brann, Frankfurt, Juventus and Slavia have featured in previous quarter-finals.
- Juventus and OH Leuven reached the knockout play-offs last season. St. Pölten and Vålerenga were also in the league phase, and Ajax, Brann, Breidablik, Hammarby, HB Køge, Metalist (as WFC Kharkiv), Servette, Slavia and Vllaznia also previously played in the group stage between 2021/22 and 2024/25.
- Hammarby were UEFA Women's Europa Cup runners-up last season. Frankfurt and Sparta were beaten semi-finalists in the inaugural edition of the competition, with Austria Wien, Breidablik and Sporting also among the last eight.
- SFK 2000 Sarajevo are entering for a record 24th time, all in consecutive years. Gintra and Sparta Praha are in their 23th European campaign.
- Apolonia, Fenerbahçe, Hearts, Malmö, Omonia, SeaSters Odesa, Torreense and TSC Bačka Topola are making their debuts.