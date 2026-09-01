Women's Champions League third qualifying round second-leg round-up: Austria Wien first through
Tuesday, September 1, 2026
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Austria Wien earned a league phase debut thanks to Modesta Uka's hat-trick against Brann, with the remaining eight ties to conclude on Wednesday.
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Austria Wien are the first team through from the UEFA Women's Champions League third qualifying round, with the remaining eight league phase slots to be decided on Wednesday.
Modesta Uka's hat-trick was key to Austria overturning a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Brann with a 4-0 win on Tuesday. Teams defending leads in Wednesday's fixtures include Chelsea, Juventus, Real Madrid and Wolfsburg, while Paris Saint-Germain take on four-time champions Eintracht Frankfurt with the scoreline at 1-1.
The winners of the nine third qualifying round ties will join the nine clubs directly qualified for the league phase, while the nine defeated teams will transfer to the UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round. Fixtures for the league phase will be set by the draw at 12:00 CET on Friday.
Which clubs are already in the league phase?
England: Manchester City*, Arsenal*
France: OL Lyonnes*, Paris FC*
Spain: Barcelona* (holders)
Germany: Bayern München *
Italy: Roma*
Portugal: Benfica*
Sweden: Häcken* (2025/26 Women's Europa Cup winners)
Austria: Austria Wien
*direct entrants
Second legs
Tuesday 1 September:
Austria Wien 4-0 Brann (agg: 5-2)
Austria earned a league phase/group stage debut as they overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit against the 2023/24 quarter-finalists. The home side took the game to Brann from the start and on 19 minutes took the lead through a penalty from Modesta Uka after she had been fouled by Karoline Haugland.
The pressure continued and five minutes into the second half Uka struck again, exchanging passes from a free-kick with first-leg scorer Patricia Pfanner and then looping in a shot. Now Brann trailed overall for the first time in the tie and, after Katharina Schiechtl hit the underside of the bar with a free-kick, the Norwegian side did fall further behind in the 66th minute when Josefine Birkelund's back-pass was sliced into her own goal by keeper Sunniva Skoglund.
It was 4-0 with 12 minutes left as after Haugland was sent off for bringing down Pfanner, Uka completed her hat-trick direct from the free-kick.
Wednesday 2 September
Kick-off times CET
Paris Saint-Germain vs Eintracht Frankfurt (18:30, first leg: 1-1)
Inter vs Wolfsburg (18:30, first leg: 0-2)
Servette FCCF vs Sparta Praha (18:45, first leg: 2-3)
Real Sociedad vs Chelsea (19:00, first leg: 2-5)
HB Køge vs PSV Eindhoven (19:00, first leg: 1-0)
OH Leuven vs Czarni Sosnowiec (20:00, first leg: 4-1)
Real Madrid vs Ajax (20:00, first leg: 2-0)
Juventus vs St. Pölten (20:30, first leg: 3-0)
Which third qualifying tie is in which path?
Champions path
Sparta Praha vs Servette FCCF
PSV Eindhoven vs HB Køge
Brann vs Austria Wien
OH Leuven vs Czarni Sosnowiec*
*order of legs reversed from draw
League path
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Paris Saint-Germain
St. Pölten vs Juventus
Wolfsburg vs Inter
Chelsea vs Real Sociedad
Ajax vs Real Madrid
2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League match dates
League phase
Draw: 4 September, Nyon
Matchday 1: 22/23 September
Matchday 2: 30 September/1 October
Matchday 3: 28/29 October
Matchday 4: 10/11 November
Matchday 5: 18/19 November
Matchday 6: 16 December
Knockout phase draw
Draw: 18 December, Nyon (date subject to change)
Knockout phase play-offs
First leg: 3/4 February
Second leg: 10/11 February
Quarter-finals
First leg: 23/24 March
Second leg: 31 March/1 April
Semi-finals
First leg: 1/2 May
Second leg: 8/9 May
Final (Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw)
28, 29 or 30 May