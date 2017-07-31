Netherlands v England: Women's EURO semi-final facts

• Eight years on from England beating the Netherlands 2-1 after extra time in the UEFA Women's EURO semi-finals, they play again in the last four.

• Both teams have perfect records in these finals. The hosts beat Norway 1-0, Denmark 1-0 and Belgium 2-1 to top Group A before seeing off Sweden 2-0 on Saturday. England defeated Scotland by a competition-record 6-0, Spain 2-0 and Portugal 2-1 in Group D prior to Sunday's 1-0 victory against France.

• Including friendlies the Netherlands are on a run of six consecutive wins and England have seven straight victories: both those runs include defeats of fellow semi-finalists Austria and Denmark.

• England will be missing goalkeeper Karen Bardsley (fractured tibula) and midfielder Jill Scott (suspended).

Semi-final pedigree

• These teams played in the 2009 semi-finals in Tampere. England took a 61st-minute lead through Kelly Smith but Marlous Pieëte equalised for the finals debutants. Substitute Jill Scott, banned on Thursday, got the winner for England with four minutes left in extra time.

• Other than the banned Scott, other players who could feature having played in Tampere in 2009 are England's Alex Scott, Casey Stoney, Fara Williams and sub Karen Carney. Loes Geurts started in goal for the Netherlands while Shanice van de Sanden was brought on at the end of extra time.

• That was England's fourth semi-final (W2 L2):

2009: W2-1aet v Netherlands

1995: L2-6agg v Germany

1987: L2-3aet v Sweden

1984: W3-1agg v Denmark

Previous meetings

• These teams also met in 2013 qualifying. England drew 0-0 in Zwolle and won 1-0 in Manchester but both made it to the finals in Sweden.

• They were matched in three consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup qualfiying groups. In 1999 qualifying England won 1-0 at home but lost 2-1 away. In 2003 qualifying the Netherlands drew 0-0 in Grimsby but lost 4-1 in Den Haag. In 2007 qualifying England won twice, 4-0 at home and 1-0 away.

• The most recent meeting was in November in Tilburg, England winning 1-0 with a late goal from substitute Jodie Taylor. That was the last game before Netherlands coach Arjan van der Laan was replaced by assistant Sarina Wiegman.

• Overall in 19 encounters dating back to 1973, England have won 12, drawn four and lost three, scoring 26 goals to the Netherlands' 11.

Miscellaneous

• England are the only previous finalists remaining in the competition, having lost to Sweden in 1984 and Germany in 2009.

• The Netherlands could be the seventh different team to reach the final after Englnd, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Italy and either Austria or Denmark, who play in the first semi-final in Breda.

• Netherlands captain Mandy van der Berg is a colleague of England's Jade Moore and Jo Potter at Reading.

• Sari van Veenendaal, Dominique Jansen and Daniëlle van de Donk have recently been joined at Arsenal by Vivianne Miedema, to play alongside England's Jordan Nobbs, Taylor, Fara Williams and Alex Scott.

• Van de Sanden plays alongside Siobhan Chamberlain, Stoney and Alex Greenwood at Liverpool.

• This summer Barcelona have signed both Lieke Martens and Toni Duggan.

• The Netherlands are hoping to be only the second hosts to reach the finals since they were expanded to an eight-team tournament with a group stage in 1997. Germany won on home soil in 2001 while Sweden fell in the semi-finals of 1997 (as co-hosts with Norway) and 2013.

• A sell-out suggests this game will break the record attendance for a women's football game in the Netherlands, set in the opening game here when 21,732 watched the hosts beat Norway in Utrecht.

• Netherlands players Sherida Spitse, Kika van Es, Anouk Dekker, and Van Veenendaal have played all 360 minutes of their campaign. Mille Bright, the only England played to start all four of their matches here, has totalled 330, less than eight Netherlands players.