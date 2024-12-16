Germany vs Poland

Ewa Pajor spent more than a decade with Wolfsburg and knows the Germany team very well, noting their \u0022brilliant\u0022 players. \u0022They really like to attack aggressively and are dangerous in attack and very strong in defence,\u0022 the 28-year-old said. \u0022We are analysing them but also focusing on how we can challenge this team. We have to be one and approach this match with great faith and discipline. We will give our best and be in this together. I believe that this unity can lead us to something beautiful.\u0022