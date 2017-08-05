All you need to know: Women's EURO final, Netherlands v Denmark
Saturday 5 August 2017
Denmark and the hosts are the last two standing at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 – they will compete to become only the fourth different champions at 17:00CET on Sunday.
UEFA.com looks at Denmark and the Netherlands, the two sides at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 who have seen off all-comers and are now one game away from becoming European champions.
When and where is the final?
The UEFA Women's EURO 2017 final takes place in Enschede, near the border with Germany, at the home of Dutch Eredivisie side FC Twente. It kicks off at 17:00CET on Sunday.
What do the coaches have to say?
Sarina Wiegman, Netherlands coach
"We did wonder how big the tournament would be. We knew it would depend on how we performed, but we could hardly have dreamed it would be this big. Since the first game against Denmark both teams have improved. Both teams play possession football and want to be dynamic. In the first game we were better in the first half and they were better in the second. We have kept on following Denmark and we have little things in our strategy prepared."
Nils Nilesen, Denmark coach
"We had a very interesting first match [the 1-0 loss to the Netherlands in the group stage]. And if you think about it, in the Rocky movies, in the first movie Apollo Creed was surprised when Rocky fought back, like we did in the second half. And it is going to be like in the second Rocky movie: this time Rocky is going to win."
How have they got this far?
Group stage
1-0 Belgium, 0-1 Netherlands, 1-0 Norway (2nd in Group A)
Quarter-finals
2-1 Germany
Semi-finals
0-0 Austria (3-0 on pens)
Group stage
1-0 Norway, 1-0 Denmark, 2-1 Belgium (1st in Group A)
Quarter-finals
2-0 Sweden
Semi-finals
3-0 England
What's their Women's EURO pedigree?
DENMARK
Semi-finals 1984, 1991, 1993, 2001, 2013 (third in 1991, 1993)
▪ Denmark have been among the semi-finalists in half of the competition's 12 editions, but this is the first time they have got beyond that stage.
NETHERLANDS
Semi-finals 2009
▪ The Oranje had never qualified for the finals before 2009, when they were knocked out by England in the last four. This is their third major tournament running.
Have they met before in this competition?
Denmark v Netherlands
Women's EURO 2017 group stage
20/07/2017 Netherlands 1-0 Denmark
Women's EURO 2009 group stage
29/08/2009 Denmark 1-2 Netherlands
Women's EURO 2005 qualifying
18/10/2003 Denmark 3-0 Netherlands
29/09/2004 Netherlands 1-5 Denmark
Women's EURO 1991 quarter-finals
25/11/1990 Denmark 0-0 Netherlands
08/12/1990 Netherlands 0-1 Denmark
Women's EURO 1984 qualifying
13/10/1982 Netherlands 2-1 Denmark
29/10/1983 Denmark 2-0 Netherlands
What company are they in?
Past finalists
Germany W8 L0
Norway W2 L4
Sweden W1 L3
England W0 L2
Italy W0 L2
- Denmark and the Netherlands are the sixth and seventh nations to reach the finals and one will be the fourth different champions
- The Netherlands are only the second hosts to reach the final since the group stage was introduced in 1997, following champions Germany in 2001