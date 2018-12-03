England to host UEFA Women's EURO 2021

England has been selected to host UEFA Women's EURO 2021.

The English Football Association (FA) was announced as hosts by the UEFA Executive Committee, meeting in Dublin today. England previously staged UEFA Women's EURO 2005, the last eight-team final tournament; the 2021 event will be the second to feature 16. The final tournament will be played in July 2021, with Wembley earmarked to host the final a year after men's UEFA EURO 2020 concludes at the same stadium.

• Format

The 16 sides will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two in each section progressing to the knockout phase.

• Entries and qualifying

England receive a bye to the finals while the remaining entrants will be drawn into nine groups of five or six. The nine group winners and the three runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their section qualify directly. The other six runners-up will play off for the remaing three finals slots.



Road to England

Qualifying group stage draw: 13:30CET, 21 February 2019, Nyon

Qualifying group stage dates: 26 August–3 September 2019, 30 September–8 October 2019, 4–12 November 2019, 2–11 March 2020, 6–14 April 2020, 1–9 June 2020, 14–22 September 2020

Play-off draw: 25 September 2020, Nyon

Play-offs (two legs): 19–27 October 2020

Final tournament draw: 6 November 2020, England

Final tournament: July 2021, England

All dates are provisional and subject to change

Past finals

UEFA European Women's Championship

2017: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark; Enschede, Netherlands

2013: Germany 1-0 Norway; Solna, Sweden

2009: Germany 6-2 England; Helsinki, Finland

2005: Germany 3-1 Norway; Blackburn, England

2001: Germany 1-0 Sweden (aet, golden goal); Ulm, Germany

1997: Germany 2-0 Italy; Oslo, Norway

1995: Germany 3-2 Sweden; Kaiserslautern, Germany

1993: Norway 1-0 Italy; Cesena, Italy

1991: Germany 3-1 Norway (aet); Aalborg, Denmark

UEFA European Competition for Representative Women's Teams

1989: West Germany 4-1 Norway; Osnabruck, West Germany

1987: Norway 2-1 Sweden; Oslo, Norway

1984: Sweden 1-1 England (4-3 pens); two legs, Gothenburg and Luton