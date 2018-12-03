England to host UEFA Women's EURO 2021
Monday 3 December 2018
England has been selected to host the 16-team UEFA Women's EURO 2021.
The English Football Association (FA) was announced as hosts by the UEFA Executive Committee, meeting in Dublin today. England previously staged UEFA Women's EURO 2005, the last eight-team final tournament; the 2021 event will be the second to feature 16. The final tournament will be played in July 2021, with Wembley earmarked to host the final a year after men's UEFA EURO 2020 concludes at the same stadium.
• Format
The 16 sides will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two in each section progressing to the knockout phase.
• Entries and qualifying
England receive a bye to the finals while the remaining entrants will be drawn into nine groups of five or six. The nine group winners and the three runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their section qualify directly. The other six runners-up will play off for the remaing three finals slots.
Road to England
Qualifying group stage draw: 13:30CET, 21 February 2019, Nyon
Qualifying group stage dates: 26 August–3 September 2019, 30 September–8 October 2019, 4–12 November 2019, 2–11 March 2020, 6–14 April 2020, 1–9 June 2020, 14–22 September 2020
Play-off draw: 25 September 2020, Nyon
Play-offs (two legs): 19–27 October 2020
Final tournament draw: 6 November 2020, England
Final tournament: July 2021, England
All dates are provisional and subject to change
Past finals
UEFA European Women's Championship
2017: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark; Enschede, Netherlands
2013: Germany 1-0 Norway; Solna, Sweden
2009: Germany 6-2 England; Helsinki, Finland
2005: Germany 3-1 Norway; Blackburn, England
2001: Germany 1-0 Sweden (aet, golden goal); Ulm, Germany
1997: Germany 2-0 Italy; Oslo, Norway
1995: Germany 3-2 Sweden; Kaiserslautern, Germany
1993: Norway 1-0 Italy; Cesena, Italy
1991: Germany 3-1 Norway (aet); Aalborg, Denmark
UEFA European Competition for Representative Women's Teams
1989: West Germany 4-1 Norway; Osnabruck, West Germany
1987: Norway 2-1 Sweden; Oslo, Norway
1984: Sweden 1-1 England (4-3 pens); two legs, Gothenburg and Luton