Women's EURO 2022 schedule: All the results

England have been crowned UEFA Women's EURO 2022 winners after the 31-game tournament ended with the hosts defeating Germany 2-1 after extra time in the Wembley Stadium final. See all the results from the 13th edition of the competition.

Knockout phase

Final:

Sunday 31 July

England 2-1 Germany (aet, Wembley)

Semi-finals:

Tuesday 26 July

England 4-0 Sweden (Sheffield)

Wednesday 27 July

Germany 2-1 France (Milton Keynes)

Quarter-finals:

Wednesday 20 July

England 2-1 Spain (aet, Brighton & Hove)

Thursday 21 July

Germany 2-0 Austria (Brentford)

Friday 22 July

Sweden 1-0 Belgium (Wigan & Leigh)

Saturday 23 July

France 1-0 Netherlands (aet, Rotherham)

Women's EURO 2022 groups Group A: England (hosts), Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland Group C: Netherlands (holders), Sweden, Portugal*, Switzerland *Portugal replace Russia Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Group stage

Wednesday 6 July

Group A: England 1-0 Austria (Old Trafford)

Thursday 7 July

Group A: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland (Southampton)

Friday 8 July

﻿Group B: Spain 4-1 Finland (Milton Keynes)

Group B: Germany 4-0 Denmark (Brentford)

Saturday 9 July

Group C: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland (Wigan & Leigh)

Group C: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (Sheffield)



Sunday 10 July

Group D: Belgium 1-1 Iceland (Manchester)

Group D: France 5-1 Italy (Rotherham)



Monday 11 July

Group A: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland (Southampton)

Group A: England 8-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove)



Tuesday 12 July

Group B: Denmark 1-0 Finland (Milton Keynes)

Group B: Germany 2-0 Spain (Brentford)



Wednesday 13 July

Group C: Sweden 2-1 Switzerland (Sheffield)

Group C: Netherlands 3-2 Portugal (Wigan & Leigh)

Thursday 14 July

Group D: Italy 1-1 Iceland (Manchester)

Group D: France 2-1 Belgium (Rotherham)

Friday 15 July

Group A: Northern Ireland 0-5 England (Southampton)

Group A: Austria 1-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove)

Saturday 16 July

Group B: Finland 0-3 Germany (Milton Keynes)

Group B: Denmark 0-1 Spain (Brentford)

Sunday 17 July

Group C: Switzerland 1-4 Netherlands (Sheffield)

Group C: Sweden 5-0 Portugal (Wigan & Leigh)

Monday 18 July

Group D: Iceland 1-1 France (Rotherham)

Group D: Italy 0-1 Belgium (Manchester)

Brighton & Hove (Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)

London (Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium – final only)

Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium)

Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)

Rotherham (New York Stadium)

Sheffield (Bramall Lane)

Southampton (St Mary's Stadium)

Trafford (Old Trafford – opening game only)

Wigan & Leigh (Leigh Sports Village)