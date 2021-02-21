UEFA Women’s EURO 2022: 500 days to go!

UEFA today unveils a brand-new identity for UEFA Women's EURO 2022, which kicks off 500 days from now.

The 2022 edition in England from 6 to 31 July promises to be the biggest women's football event in UEFA history, deserving of the fresh, open and contemporary look that reflects the strength, diversity and ever-growing popularity of the game.

"We’re thrilled to share this new identity for the UEFA Women's EURO 2022," said UEFA chief of women's football, Nadine Kessler.

A new look for UEFA Women’s EURO

"This new branding brings a fresh look and eye-catching feel for the tournament as we begin the countdown to next summer. We can't wait to see this emblem across host cities, stadiums and television when the action begins in 500 days' time."

A tournament for everyone

Originally scheduled for 2021, the tournament was, like UEFA EURO 2020, postponed by a year. This guarantees increased exposure for women's football in a summer without other major football events.

As well as the new logo, extensive coverage of all 31 matches at UEFA Women's EURO 2022 will feature on free-to-air television, radio and online as 16 nations compete to be crowned European champions. This will ensure anyone, from committed or curious fans to the next generation of stars, can tune into the tournament and be part of the excitement.



"By moving the competition to 2022, we guaranteed that the biggest women's sports event in Europe receives the exclusive platform it deserves," Kessler said. "Alongside the English FA, we are confident of delivering a first-class tournament that will attract global attention and media coverage, leaving a legacy to inspire many more girls, and boys, to take up the game."

The opening match, on 6 July 2022, will take place at Old Trafford (capacity 76,000), with the final on 31 July to be played at Wembley Stadium (90,000), meaning England's national arena will host back-to-back men's and women's UEFA EURO finals in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

In another sign of the growing status of women’s competitions, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) programme will be used throughout the finals for the first time.

UEFA's new ticketing portal is now open for fans to register for early access to tickets and stay up to date on all the latest information ahead of next year's finals.

How will the Women's EURO help develop the game?

UEFA launched its first dedicated women's football strategy, Time For Action, in 2019, setting out a five-year plan to develop the game, transform competitions and increase participation across Europe

Raising the status of its competitions is central to the goal of transforming public perception of women’s football.

Despite football’s temporary shutdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic, UEFA is already well on track to achieving the objectives and indicators for each of its strategic priorities.

"We are determined to capitalise on the progress we have made so far with our Time For Action strategy," Kessler said, "and this Women's EURO in 2022 provides us with the perfect opportunity to further raise the visibility of female role models within the game – a key success factor for inspiring the next generations across the continent to take up football as their sport.

"Despite the challenging times, women's football still has the potential to go from strength to strength. With the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 and a new format for the UEFA Women's Champions League next season, we have two huge milestones that will further accelerate the growth of the game. We can be truly excited for what lies ahead."

How has UEFA supported women's football through the pandemic?

Since European football was temporarily halted last March, UEFA has remained committed to getting women's football back on the front foot, prioritising the completion of the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League, one of the first female sports competitions to return to action back in August.

That final eight tournament in Spain also helped kickstart domestic action, 45 of the national domestic leagues around Europe continued, eventually ensuring a positive kick-off to the 2020/21 campaign across the continent. Since then, a further 150 competitive national team and club games have followed in the 2020/21 season so far, showing once more, that Europe’s commitment to the women’s game managed to overcome the ongoing challenges posed.

"We have seen over the past year that UEFA’s support and continued investment remains crucial to the growth of women's football in Europe," said UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin.

"With Women’s EURO 2022 now around the corner, we can look forward to what will be nothing short of an exceptional event. This EURO is also the biggest tool we have to push the game further forward at all levels. The tournament itself, along with the build-up, are therefore vital for us to achieve the goals in our Time For Action strategy."

Further significant investments will be made in line with UEFA’s ambitions for 2022 in the form of dedicated financial support across Europe. As part of UEFA’s women’s football development programme, €33 million will be invested into the growth of the women’s game between 2020 and 2024.

UEFA Women's EURO 2022: key details

Who has already qualified for UEFA Women's EURO 2022?

11 teams have already booked their place in England:

Belgium

Denmark

England (hosts)

Finland

France

Germany

Iceland

Netherlands (holders)

Norway

Spain

Sweden

Five places are still up for grabs, with the final group stage qualifying fixtures to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday deciding the next two.

The final three spots will be taken by the winners of April's play-off matches. The draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on 5 March.

Women’s EURO 2017: Watch all 68 goals now!

England 2022 venues

Brighton & Hove (Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)

London (Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium – final only)

Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium)

Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)

Rotherham (New York Stadium)

Sheffield (Bramall Lane)

Southampton (St Mary's Stadium)

Trafford (Old Trafford – opening game)

Wigan & Leigh (Leigh Sports Village)

Past finals

UEFA European Women's Championship

2017: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark; Enschede, Netherlands

2013: Germany 1-0 Norway; Solna, Sweden

2009: Germany 6-2 England; Helsinki, Finland

2005: Germany 3-1 Norway; Blackburn, England

2001: Germany 1-0 Sweden (aet, golden goal); Ulm, Germany

1997: Germany 2-0 Italy; Oslo, Norway

1995: Germany 3-2 Sweden; Kaiserslautern, Germany

1993: Norway 1-0 Italy; Cesena, Italy

1991: Germany 3-1 Norway (aet); Aalborg, Denmark

UEFA European Competition for Representative Women's Teams

1989: West Germany 4-1 Norway; Osnabruck, West Germany

1987: Norway 2-1 Sweden; Oslo, Norway

1984: Sweden 1-1 England (4-3 pens); two legs, Gothenburg and Luton