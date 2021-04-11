UEFA Women's EURO play-off second legs on Tuesday
Sunday 11 April 2021
Article summary
Northern Ireland lead Ukraine 2-1, Russia are 1-0 up on Portugal and the Czech Republic go to Switzerland at 1-1.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Women's EURO 2022 play-offs conclude on Tuesday, deciding the last three finalists in England next year.
Russia vs Portugal (first leg: 1-0)
Switzerland vs Czech Republic (first leg: 1-1)
Northern Ireland vs Ukraine (first leg: 2-1)
Already in the finals from 6 to 31 July 2022 alongside hosts England are the nine qualifying group winners and the three best runners-up: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, holders the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden. The other six runners-up are the teams playing off.Register for updates and information on finals tickets
Russia vs Portugal (first leg: 1-0)
- Nelli Korovkina's opportunist header gave Russia a lead to take back to Moscow as they seek a sixth qualification in seven tournaments.
RUSSIA
Group A runners-up: P10 W8 D0 L2 F23 A6
Women's EURO best: Group stage
Women's EURO 2017: Group stage
Previous play-offs: 2009 vs Scotland, D3-3agg (W on away goals); 2005 vs Finland, L1-4agg
PORTUGAL
Group E runners-up: P8 W6 D1 L1 F10 A2
Women's EURO best: Group stage
Women's EURO 2017: Group stage
Previous play-offs: 2017 vs Romania, D1-1agg aet (W on away goals); 2001 vs Italy, L1-3; 1997 vs Denmark, L1-12
Switzerland vs Czech Republic (first leg: 1-1)
- Ana-Maria Crnogorčević's 90th-minute penalty for Switzerland cancelled out Kateřina Svitková's spot kick early in the second half for the home team in the first leg.
SWITZERLAND
Group H runners-up: P8 W6 D1 L1 F20 A6
Women's EURO best: Group stage
Women's EURO 2017: Group stage
Previous play-offs: none
CZECH REPUBLIC
Group D runners-up: P8 W5 D1 L2 F24 A9
Women's EURO best: Never qualified
Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify
Previous play-offs: 2009 vs Italy, L1-3agg; 2005 vs Italy, L1-5agg
Northern Ireland vs Ukraine (first leg: 2-1)
- Simone Magill scored just before the hour in Ukraine to give Northern Ireland a lead to take back home. Rachel Furness gave the visitors the lead in the fifth minute though she was to go off injured, not long after Daryna Apanaschenko equalised for Ukraine midway through the first half.
NORTHERN IRELAND
Group C runners-up: P8 W4 D2 L2 F17 A17
Women's EURO best: Never qualified
Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify
Previous play-offs: none
UKRAINE
Group I runners-up: P8 W5 D0 L3 F16 A21
Women's EURO best: Group stage
Women's EURO 2017: Group stage
Previous play-offs: 2013 vs Iceland, L4-6agg; 2009 vs Slovenia, W5-0agg; 2001 vs England, L1-4agg