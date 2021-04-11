UEFA Women's EURO play-off second legs on Tuesday

The UEFA Women's EURO 2022 play-offs conclude on Tuesday, deciding the last three finalists in England next year.

Russia vs Portugal (first leg: 1-0)

Switzerland vs Czech Republic (first leg: 1-1)

Northern Ireland vs Ukraine (first leg: 2-1)

Already in the finals from 6 to 31 July 2022 alongside hosts England are the nine qualifying group winners and the three best runners-up: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, holders the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden. The other six runners-up are the teams playing off.

Russia celebrate their first-leg goal Getty Images

Nelli Korovkina's opportunist header gave Russia a lead to take back to Moscow as they seek a sixth qualification in seven tournaments.

RUSSIA

Group A runners-up: P10 W8 D0 L2 F23 A6

Women's EURO best: Group stage

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Previous play-offs: 2009 vs Scotland, D3-3agg (W on away goals); 2005 vs Finland, L1-4agg

PORTUGAL

Group E runners-up: P8 W6 D1 L1 F10 A2

Women's EURO best: Group stage

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Previous play-offs: 2017 vs Romania, D1-1agg aet (W on away goals); 2001 vs Italy, L1-3; 1997 vs Denmark, L1-12

The first leg ended level Getty Images

Ana-Maria Crnogorčević's 90th-minute penalty for Switzerland cancelled out Kateřina Svitková's spot kick early in the second half for the home team in the first leg.

SWITZERLAND

Group H runners-up: P8 W6 D1 L1 F20 A6

Women's EURO best: Group stage

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Previous play-offs: none

CZECH REPUBLIC

Group D runners-up: P8 W5 D1 L2 F24 A9

Women's EURO best: Never qualified

Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify

Previous play-offs: 2009 vs Italy, L1-3agg; 2005 vs Italy, L1-5agg

Northern Ireland won their first-ever play-off game 2-1 in Ukraine on Friday FFU

Simone Magill scored just before the hour in Ukraine to give Northern Ireland a lead to take back home. Rachel Furness gave the visitors the lead in the fifth minute though she was to go off injured, not long after Daryna Apanaschenko equalised for Ukraine midway through the first half.

NORTHERN IRELAND

Group C runners-up: P8 W4 D2 L2 F17 A17

Women's EURO best: Never qualified

Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify

Previous play-offs: none

UKRAINE

Group I runners-up: P8 W5 D0 L3 F16 A21

Women's EURO best: Group stage

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Previous play-offs: 2013 vs Iceland, L4-6agg; 2009 vs Slovenia, W5-0agg; 2001 vs England, L1-4agg