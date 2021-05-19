Women's EURO 2022 ticket prices and sales dates

The ticket prices have been announced for UEFA Women's EURO 2022 in England with over 700,000 set to go on sale in mid-February for the finals from 6 to 31 July next year.

In total 31 games involving the 16 finalists will be played across ten venues in nine English host cities, with the opening match at Old Trafford and the final at Wembley. Prices start from just £5 for some concession tickets at group games not involving England, and the maximum is £50 for the highest-category final tickets.

Over half a million of the tickets will be prices £25 or less, and a a family of four (two adults and two children under 16) will able to watch some of the world's best players from just £30.

A record attendance for a UEFA Women's EURO fixture, currently 41,301 for the 2013 final is Solna, is possible for the opening match at Manchester United's home. Then the ambition that this record will be broken once again for the final, where a sell-out crowd would surpass the current European record for a women's game, set at Wembley when 80,203 attended the 2012 Olympic football final.

Key dates

Now: Register your interest in tickets

You can create your UEFA ticketing account now to register your interest ahead of the sales period.

13 July to 10 August 2021: Pre-Sale, presented by Visa

As part of the Pre-Sale, Visa cardholders will be given the opportunity to be among the first to purchase their tickets for the tournament, alongside fans that pre-register now at UEFA.com/womenseuro/ticketing.

28 October 2021: Finals draw

The public ballot will open following the draw.

Mid-February 2022: Ticket sales begin

Tickets go on general sale .

6 to 31 July 2022: The finals

Although all are planning for full stadiums in summer 2022, a robust refund policy will be in place if fixtures are postponed, cancelled, have reduced capacity or a change of venue is introduced due to COVID.

A ticket resale platform will be available in 2022 for ticket holders to use and re-sell their tickets at face value pre-tournament to another fan. More will be communicated in the coming months.