UEFA Women's EURO 2022 volunteers: apply now

Applications are now open for a chance to become one of thousands of volunteers supporting UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 in England.

Volunteers will be the face of the tournament, helping run the show and driving further support for women’s football. From building the atmosphere inside and outside stadiums, to greeting and assisting supporters, volunteers will play a huge role in this record-breaking tournament.

How to apply To apply for a volunteer role, as well as for tickets, tournament news and competitions, fans can visit www.TheFA.com/WEURO2022. Applications close on 1 November, with interviews being carried out between November and March 2022. All applicants are required to be over 18 and be able to travel to selected venues through their own means.

A total workforce of over 2,000 volunteers across the country will perform roles in every host city and venue, from building the atmosphere inside and outside stadiums, to greeting and assisting supporters.

Roles include Spectator Services – being at the forefront on an event day, ensuring spectators have the best possible match day experience – and Stadium Support, where volunteers will help make the tournament a success by assisting delivery and logistics teams.

Show Your Heart campaign

There is also the opportunity to be a Host City Volunteer, who will act as ambassadors for each city, creating a welcoming atmosphere across city centres, fanzones and transport hubs and celebrating the local areas for fans visiting.

Susan Couper, senior recruitment and volunteer manager at the English FA said: "Volunteering gives you the chance to see the event from a completely different perspective whilst ehancing the major event experience for all guests. It’s also the perfect opportunity to build friendship networks and maybe even provide a glimpse into a future career. Since London 2012 [Olympics] we've seen huge numbers for volunteers at sports events and this will be no different, helping us to deliver a record-breaking event that inspires positive change in the women’s game, right on our doorstep.”