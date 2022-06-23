UEFA Women's EURO top scorers: All time and by tournament

A new final tournament top scorer is guaranteed at UEFA Women's EURO 2022 with none of the previous leading goal-getters set to feature, allowing a fresh name to join a glittering roll of honour.

Most recently in 2017, Jodie Taylor of England took her place in the pantheon along with the likes of Lotta Schelin, Carolina Morace, Pia Sundhage and Inka Grings – the only player to manage the feat twice, including her record haul of six strikes in 2009. Grings is also one of only two players to have reached double figures overall, matching Germany team-mate Birgit Prinz's tally of ten.

Final tournament top scorers

Women’s EURO 2017: The top ten goals

2017: Jodie Taylor (England) – 5

2013: Lotta Schelin (Sweden) – 5

2009: Inka Grings (Germany) – 6 (record)

2005: Inka Grings (Germany) – 4

2001: Claudia Müller (Germany), Sandra Smisek (Germany) – 3

1997: Carolina Morace (Italy), Marianne Pettersen (Norway), Angélique Rouhas (France) – 4

1995: Lena Videkull (Sweden) – 3

1993: Susan Mackensie (Denmark) – 2

1991: Heidi Mohr (Germany) – 4

1989: Sissel Grude (Norway), Ursula Lohn (West Germany) – 2

1987: Trude Stendal (Norway) – 3

1984: Pia Sundhage (Sweden) – 4

Most final tournament goals

10 Inka Grings (Germany)

10 Birgit Prinz (Germany)

8 Carolina Morace (Italy)

8 Heidi Mohr (Germany/West Germany)

8 Lotta Schelin (Sweden)

Overall competition top scorers (including qualifying)

Great Women's EURO goals

2022 qualifying: Tine De Caigny (Belgium) – 12

2017: Ada Hegerberg (Norway), Jane Ross (Scotland), Harpa Thorsteinsdóttir (Iceland) – 10

2013: Célia Okoyino da Mbabi (Germany) – 19 (record)

2009: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Iceland) – 12

2005: Birgit Prinz (Germany) – 17

2001: Gitte Krogh (Denmark) – 14

1997: Gabriela Chlumecká (Czech Republic), Marianne Pettersen (Norway) – 13

1995: Patricia Brocker (Germany) – 18

1993: Carolina Morace (Italy) – 13

1991: Heidi Mohr (Germany) – 10

1989: Heidi Mohr (West Germany), Carolina Morace (Italy), Elisabetta Vignotto (Italy) – 6

1987: Kerry Davis (England), Elisabetta Vignotto (Italy) – 8

1984: Elisabetta Vignotto (Italy) – 11

Most goals (including qualifying)

42 Carolina Morace (Italy)

40 Birgit Prinz (Germany)

38 Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Iceland)

36 Heidi Mohr (Germany/West Germany)

33 Patrizia Panico (Italy)