Women's EURO 2025 top scorer: Esther González

Spain forward Esther González has taken an early lead in the race to be UEFA Women's EURO 2025 top scorer after registering twice in their opening 5-0 win against Portugal.

It took just 87 seconds for the 32-year-old to cleverly flick in her first finals goal with her right foot, and she added a second with her left before the break. The Gotham FC striker, withdrawn midway through the second period, leads a group of seven players on one goal apiece.

Grifols ﻿Top Scorer rankings 2 Esther González (Spain)

1 Seven players

Most Women's EURO 2025 assists

2 Mariona Caldentey (Spain)

Most Women's EURO 2025 goals and assists combined

2 Esther González (Spain)

2 Mariona Caldentey (Spain)

England's Beth Mead receives the Grifols Top Scorer award for Women's EURO 2022 UEFA via Getty Images

Who were the top scorers at previous Women's EUROs?

2022 Beth Mead (England), Alex Popp (Germany) – 6 (joint record)

2017 Jodie Taylor (England) – 5

2013 Lotta Schelin (Sweden) – 5

2009 Inka Grings (Germany) – 6 (joint record)

2005 Inka Grings (Germany) – 4

2001 Claudia Müller (Germany), Sandra Smisek (Germany) – 3

1997 Carolina Morace (Italy), Marianne Pettersen (Norway), Angélique Roujas (France) – 4

1995 Lena Videkull (Sweden) – 3

1993 Susan Mackensie (Denmark) – 2

1991 Heidi Mohr (Germany) – 4

1989 Sissel Grude (Norway), Ursula Lohn (West Germany) – 2

1987 Trude Stendal (Norway) – 3

1984 Pia Sundhage (Sweden) – 4

Who has scored the most Women's EURO final tournament goals?

10 Inka Grings (Germany)

10 Birgit Prinz (Germany)

8 Carolina Morace (Italy)

8 Heidi Mohr (Germany/West Germany)

8 Lotta Schelin (Sweden)

Inka Grings (left) and Birgit Prinz celebrate winning Women's EURO 2009 with Germany Getty Images

Who were the top scorers at previous Women's EUROs (including qualifying)?

2022 Tine De Caigny (Belgium) – 13

2017 Ada Hegerberg (Norway), Jane Ross (Scotland), Harpa Thorsteinsdóttir (Iceland) – 10

2013 Celia Okoyino da Mbabi (Germany) – 19 (record)

2009 Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Iceland) – 12

2005 Birgit Prinz (Germany) – 17

2001 Gitte Krogh (Denmark) – 14

1997 Gabriela Chlumecká (Czech Republic), Marianne Pettersen (Norway) – 13

1995 Patricia Brocker (Germany) – 18

1993 Carolina Morace (Italy) – 13

1991 Heidi Mohr (Germany) – 10

1989 Heidi Mohr (West Germany), Carolina Morace (Italy), Elisabetta Vignotto (Italy) – 6

1987 Kerry Davis (England), Elisabetta Vignotto (Italy) – 8

1984 Elisabetta Vignotto (Italy) – 11

2025 qualifying top scorer Slovenia's Lara Prašnikar was the top scorer in UEFA Women's EURO 2025 qualifying with nine goals. She registered at least one goal in all six of Slovenia's games, and added another in their play-off loss to Austria.

Who has scored the most Women's EURO goals (including qualifying)?

42 Carolina Morace (Italy)

40 Birgit Prinz (Germany)

38 Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Iceland)

36 Heidi Mohr (Germany/West Germany)

33 Patrizia Panico (Italy)

All years given are dates for final tournament