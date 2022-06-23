More than 400 goals have been scored in UEFA European Women's Championship final tournament matches, a rate of over three a game.

Here are the seven highest-scoring games in Women's EURO history – including two deciders.

Eight goals – twice

England 2-6 Germany

Finland 2009 was possibly the peak of Germany's imperial phase in women's football. Aiming for a fifth European title in a row, having also won the previous two FIFA Women's World Cups (and seen their clubs dominate the about-to-be-renamed UEFA Women's Cup), they cruised through the group stage with three wins and ten goals scored to one conceded, and seemed to pace themselves through the knockouts as they beat Italy 2-1 and Norway 3-1 (having made a late comeback with goals from three substitutes). Meanwhile England had made a first final since 1984 after a topsy-turvy campaign in which they had lost their opener, faced early elimination when 2-0 down to Russia in their second group game, and won epic knockout ties with Finland and the Netherlands.

But England's luck ran out in the decider. Birgit Prinz's 20th-minute opener was instantly added to by a long-range Melanie Behringer thunderbolt. Karen Carney pulled one back, and although Kim Kulig made it 3-1 just after half-time, Kelly Smith's tremendous effort gave England hope again. Not for long, as Inka Grings soon struck her record-breaking fifth and sixth goals of the finals before setting up Prinz to set the seal on victory.

Going into this deciding game, Norway needed victory against eliminated Italy, an France loss to Germany, and a goal difference swing to pip Les Bleues to the semis. By half-time Norway at least were keeping their end of the bargain as they led 4-1 in a wild game.

Lise Klaveness's opener was immediately cancelled out by Melanie Gabbiadini but, with openings at both ends and Norway's new teenage sensation Isabell Herlovsen relishing a first competitive start, Marit FIane Christensen, Solveig Gulbrandsen and Dagny Mellgren seemed to put the result beyond doubt. Early in the second half Gabbiadini and Klaveness exchanged goals before Elisa Camporese scored from distance on 69 minutes: but the news then just got better for Norway as Germany got three late goals to beat France and they held on for victory and progress.

Seven goals – twice

France 3-4 Denmark

Four years before that last-day disappointment in England, France were also in a group with Norway and Italy in Germany. Both France and Denmark had suffered opening losses before facing off in Reutingen, and although Les Bleues found themselves two down in 19 minutes to a Gitte Krogh penalty and long-range Christina Bonde free-kick, Marinette Pichon's deflected effort and Stéphanie Mugneret-Beghe's finish quickly levelled.

Krogh had a second penalty saved by Corinne Lagache on 56 minutes and although Hauge Andersson did make it 3-2, Blouin equalised from distance again. However, in the closing stages future France coach Corinne Diacre was sent off and Krogh got the winner after a Bonde free-kick was parried by Lagache. France were eliminated later that day while Denmark were to top the group.

Statistically a final tournament game even though the semi-finals were played over two legs in 1995, the tournament having to conclude by late March due to that summer's Women's World Cup in Sweden. By reaching the semis, reigning European champions Norway had ensured their own ticket to Sweden, but first they had to focus on retaining their continental crown.

Norway hosted the first leg and fell behind to Ulrika Kate only for Ann-Kristin Aarønes to level before half-time. Anneli Andelén made it 2-1 to Sweden on 55 minutes by the hour mark Kristin Sandberg and Aarønes had turned the tables, and within seconds Helen Johansson had levelled for 3-3. In the 89th minute Anita Waage gave Norway a 4-3 first-leg win; they were to lose the return and their European title 4-1 but Even Pellerud's team were to have a happier trip to Sweden a few months later as they lifted the World Cup, Aarønes finishing as top scorer.

Six goals – three times

Netherlands 4-2 Denmark

The Netherlands had not begun the 2017 finals among most people's favourites despite home advantage, and when they played Denmark in their second group game, few predicted that match would be replayed in Enschede a couple of weeks later. That group game ended in a tense 1-0 Dutch win; the final was the polar opposite as Nadia Nadim scored a sixth-minute penalty, Vivianne Miedema soon equalised, Lieke Martens made it 2-1 with a brilliant finish and Pernille Harder levelled with a fine solo effort, all before half-time. Sherida Spitse's free-kick restored the Dutch lead early in the second half and with play swinging from end to end, Miedema sealed the game and the title late on.

England 6-0 Scotland

Scotland's journey to reaching their first major tournament had been a decade-long saga of near misses and last-gasp heartbreaks. But they made it to Netherlands 2017 and were rewarded with the most eye-catching of opening fixtures, only to lose several key talents including Kim Little and Jennifer Beattie to pre-finals injuries. That told in Utrecht as England cruised to victory, three up by half-time. It was the biggest winning margin in a Women's EURO finals and Jodie Taylor got the first tournament hat-trick in 20 years, Ellen White, Jordan Nobbs and Toni Duggan also scoring.

France 1-5 Germany

Germany had already began their goal-filled 2009 campaign with a 4-0 defeat of their 2005 final opponents Norway; next up they made similarly light work of France, who had beaten Iceland in their opener. In the first nine minutes, Grings scored and Annike Krahn struck from distance, Behringer getting the third just before the break. Early in the second half Linda Bresonik converted a penalty and although Gaëtane Thiney swiftly replied, substitute Simone Laudehr was set up by Prinz for the fifth in added time.