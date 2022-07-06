Every UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Player of the Match

The Player of the Match award, presented by Visa, is given to the top performer in every UEFA Women's EURO 2022 game.

UEFA's Technical Observers decide who is honoured, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time in each respective game. Bolded teams (below) are those of the selected player.

Matchday 1

Player Of The Match: Georgia Stanway

06/07: England 1-0 Austria – Georgia Stanway

07/07: Norway vs Northern Ireland –

08/07: Spain vs Finland –

08/07: Germany vs Denmark –

09/07: Portugal vs Switzerland –

09/07: Netherlands vs Sweden –

10/07: Belgium vs Iceland –

10/07: France vs Italy –

Matchday 2

11/07: Austria vs Northern Ireland –

11/07: England v Norway –

12/07: Denmark vs Finland –

12/07: Germany vs Spain –

13/07: Sweden vs Switzerland –

13/07: Netherlands v Portugal –

14/07: Italy vs Iceland –

14/07: France vs Belgium –

Matchday 3

15/07: Northern Ireland v England –

15/07: Austria vs Norway –

16/07: Finland vs Germany –

16/07: Denmark vs Spain –

17/07: Switzerland vs Netherlands –

17/07: Sweden vs Portugal –

18/07: Iceland vs France –

18/07: Italy vs Belgium –

Quarter-finals

20/07: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B –

21/07: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A –

22/07: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D –

23/07: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C –

Semi-finals

26/07: Winners QF1 v Winners QF3 –

27/07: Winners QF2 v Winners QF4 –

Final

31/07: Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 –

UEFA's Technical Observers

Gemma Grainger, David James, Margret Kratz, Jayne Ludlow, Jarmo Matikainen, Joe Montemurro, Vera Pauw, Hope Powell, Anne Noé