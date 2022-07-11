Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland: Schiechtl and Naschenweng earn win

Austria will go into their final Group A game with hopes of a place in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals very much alive after a 2-0 win against a Northern Ireland side now resigned to an early exit.

Key moments 19' Schiechtl taps in Puntigam's driven free-kick

42' Dunst effort tipped onto crossbar by Burns

88' Naschenweng fires in after another Puntigam pass

Match in brief: Austria too strong

Austria had to weather an early storm in their opening-day defeat by England; here, they sought to impose themselves from the off. Utilising the flanks, with Julia Hickelsberger-Füller particularly dangerous down the right, they pinned back Northern Ireland and soon fashioned the breakthrough.

It came from another darting run from Hickelsberger-Füller, earning a free-kick that Sarah Puntigam drove towards the far post. Right-back Katharina Schiechtl, up for her aerial threat, let her feet do the talking with a deft touch diverting it past Jackie Burns.

Burns was busy all evening without being stretched too often, though she did well to atone for a poor clearance and tip Barbara Dunst's fine effort onto the crossbar before the break. Northern Ireland grew into the game but never threatened an equaliser – and ﻿the game was up when Katharina Naschenweng collected Puntigam's long pass and fired in.

It left Northern Ireland needing Norway to beat England in the﻿ late kick-off﻿; instead, a finals record 8-0 win for the hosts confirmed their exit with a game to spare.

As it happened: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland

Player of the Match: Barbara Dunst (Austria)

"Good attacking play on the flanks. Made a positive impact on the game in and out of possession."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Joanna Kozak, Austria reporter

Austria keep their hopes of advancing to the next stage alive with a modest victory. They demonstrated their class in spells today but didn't impress with their attacking efficiency. Because of that, they were forced into a nervy wait until Naschenweng added a superb second.

Samantha Miller, Northern Ireland reporter

Northern Ireland can be proud of the way they worked as a unit. They defended incredibly well, never stopped pushing and really deserved something from the game. It is just that final ball which is eluding them.

Reaction

Barbara Dunst, Austria midfielder: "It was a very tough match, just as we expected. I am proud of the whole team. We fought until the last minute."

Irene Fuhrmann, Austria coach: "This feels very good. We were excellent in the first half. In the second, we made it a bit exciting again. In the end, we are very happy that we managed the win."

Kenny Shiels, Northern Ireland manager: "They weren't that much better than us but they were in the key areas; 2-0 is probably about right. Winning is important, but I have a priority in my head where if it looks like we won't win it, let's give the younger ones experience."

Sarah McFadden, Northern Ireland defender: "We put so much into the first half. In the second half we came at them but we just didn't get a clear-cut chance. We thought today was going to be our first three points at this tournament."

Austria have won eight of their last ten international matches, losing the other two.

This was only the second time Austria have scored more than one goal in a Women's EURO game.

Austria have lost just once in seven Women's EURO finals outings, penalties excluded.

Right-back Schiechtl's goal was her eighth in 62 caps for Austria.

Austria have conceded just two goals in seven Women's EURO finals matches to date.

Northern Ireland have lost their last six matches in all competitions.

Line-ups

Austria: Zinsberger; Schiechtl, Wenninger, Schnaderbeck (Georgieva 46), Hanshaw; Hickelsberger-Füller (Naschenweng 73), Zadrazil, Puntigam, Höbinger (Feiersinger 46), Dunst; Billa (Makas 85)

Northern Ireland: Burns; McKenna (Magee 73), Nelson (McDaniel 86), McFadden, Vance; Furness (Andrews 79), Callaghan (C McGuiness 86), McCarron, Holloway; Wade, K McGuiness (Wilson 79)