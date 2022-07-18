England vs Spain Women's EURO quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

England meet Spain at Brighton Community Stadium in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals on Wednesday 20 July.

England vs Spain at a glance When: Wednesday 20 July, 21:00 CET

Where: Brighton & Hove Community Stadium, Brighton

What: First Women's EURO quarter-final

What do you need to know?

England's record 14 group stage goals

England rewrote the record books as they sauntered through the group stage, but nobody is under any illusions: this is the biggest test yet. Spain were among the pre-tournament favourites and have lost just one of their last 26 outings. While they have struggled for end product, Jorge Vilda is confident the dam will burst at some point – whether they can resist the free-scoring Lionesses at the other end is another matter. This could be a classic.

Possible starting line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh, Stanway; Kirby; Hemp, White, Mead

Spain: Paños; Batlle, Paredes, Mapi León, Ouahabi; Bonmatí, Guerrero, Guijarro; Caldentey, González, Cardona

Reporters' views

Lynsey Hooper, England reporter

England and Spain are both teams that like to dominate possession, but I struggle to see Sarina Wiegman deviating from the approach that reaped so many rewards in the group stage.

Whereas Spain have at times struggled to find a cutting edge, England have exuded a ruthlessness that many teams will fear. I expect their defence to work harder and be more stretched than it has so far, but England are too good going forward and should have too much for Spain.

Simon Hart, Spain reporter

Vilda has tweaked his forward line for every match so far as he seeks the cutting edge to complement Spain's mastery of the ball. This would imply another shuffling of the pack, especially after the impact made by his substitutes against Denmark, when Olga Carmona crossed for Marta Cardona to score.

Further back there are other questions. Does he stick with Mariona Caldentey in a deeper role or bring more muscle into midfield by recalling Irene Guerrero or Laia Aleixandri? And does Carmona get her chance at left-back? Questions, questions… In-form centre-backs Irene Paredes and Mapi León are at least assured of starts – against the competition's leading scorers, they will need to excel once more.

View from the camps

Jorge Vilda, Spain coach: "England are clear contenders for the title. They have speed on the flanks, they have combination play and defensively they're very solid. They have great players in every position. The only thing I can guarantee is we will give everything to beat them."

2017 highlights: England 2-0 Spain

Form guide

Group A winners

England 1-0 Austria (Old Trafford)

England 8-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove)

Northern Ireland 0-5 England (Southampton)

Story so far: A record 14 goals without reply in the group stage is quite a statement from this England side. You imagine Sarina Wiegman won't have any complaints but you also sense she will be demanding even more. Tougher tests are to come, though with chants of "It's Coming Home" ringing out around St Mary's at full time against Northern Ireland, the nation is expectant, and this group have shown to date they can handle the pressure.

It is not a get-over-the-line style of football we've witnessed, it's been dominant and full of style and vigour. Let's hope the knockout stages follow suit.

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)

Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals

03/09/2009: Finland 2-3 England (Turku)

30/07/2017: England 1-0 France (Deventer)

Women's EURO: All Spain's goals so far

Group B runners-up

Spain 4-1 Finland (Milton Keynes)

Germany 2-0 Spain (London)

Denmark 0-1 Spain (London)

Story so far: Spain's road to the quarter-finals has not been bump-free; a goal conceded in EURO-record time against Finland was one, for example. Though they responded with four – three from set plays – there was no comeback after conceding early against Germany in their second game.

Their first setback had actually come before a ball was even kicked, with Alexia Putellas joining Jenni Hermoso on the injured list. Without those two, their cutting edge is inevitably diminished. While coach Vilda has kept shuffling his pack in search of a solution, Spain have carried on playing their game – and got their reward in the decisive fixture against Denmark with substitute Cardona's goal at the last.

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (1997)

Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals

22/07/2013: Norway 3-1 Spain (Kalmar)

30/07/2017: Austria 0-0 Spain (aet, Austria won 5-3 on pens, Tilburg)