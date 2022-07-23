England vs Sweden Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

England meet Sweden at Bramall Lane in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday 26 July.

England vs Sweden at a glance When: Tuesday 26 July, 21:00 CET

Where: Bramall Lane, Sheffield

What: First Women's EURO semi-final

What do you need to know?

Having already attracted 157,524 to their four sell-out games so far, including the highest competition and quarter-final crowds in Women's EURO history, the mark for the last four is also in peril as hosts England continue to whip up excitement to move to within one game of a dream date at Wembley on Sunday. Their 16 goals so far is only topped by the 21 managed by Germany in 2009 and in their dramatic comeback against Spain showed they are not just stylish front-runners.

Sweden, however, are in the tournament groove that took them to 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup bronze and 2021 Olympic silver. They beat England for that 2019 bronze and their only loss to the Lionesses in their seven competitive meetings was 1-0 in the second leg of the 1984 final in Luton, when Sweden then prevailed on penalties to lift the inaugural European title, which they hope to at least emulate on Sunday in front of a slighty larger crowd at Wembley. They also defeated England in their only previous semi-final head-to-head, in extra time back in 1987.

Possible starting line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White

Sweden: To follow

Reporters' views

Lynsey Hooper, England reporter

Spain were a stubborn challenge for England in the last eight, playing with urgency and finesse, pressing high. The Lionesses had threw everything at them after going behind and savvy substitutes and a few tactical tweaks saw them home. The relief at the final whistle was telling. They were yet to have a character test; this was it and they just about passed. Sweden may well offer another one.

Alexandra Jonson, Sweden reporter

There was a huge colelctive sigh of relief at the end of the quarter-final when Sweden finally got their winner. It was starting to look as though it wasn't to be as they couldn't find a way through despite dominating the game and having so many set pieces. They got a lot of things right, but they will have to more clinical against England.

Form guide

Group A winners

England 1-0 Austria (Old Trafford)

England 8-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove)

Northern Ireland 0-5 England (Southampton)

Quarter-finals

England 2-1 Spain (aet, Brighton & Hove)

Story so far: A record 14 goals without reply in the group stage was quite a statement from this England side. It was not a get-over-the-line style of football we witnessed, it was dominant and full of style and vigour. Spain gave a different sort of test in the quarter-finals, but England showed grit and the level of expectation around the hosts has now gone up a notch, if that was even possible.

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)

Previous Women's EURO semi-finals

08/04/1984: England 2-1 Denmark (Crewe) & 28/04/1984: Denmark 0-1 England (Hjørring, agg: W3-1)

11/06/1987: Sweden 3-2 England (aet, Moss)

11/12/1994: England 1-4 Germany (Watford) & 23/02/1995: Germany 2-1 England (Bochum, agg: L2-6)

06/09/2009: England 2-1 Netherlands (aet, Tampere)

06/08/2017: Netherlands 3-0 England (Enschede)

Group C winners

Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (Sheffield)

Sweden 2-1 Switzerland (Sheffield)

Sweden 5-0 Portugal (Wigan & Leigh)

Quarter-finals

Sweden 1-0 Belgium (Wigan & Leigh)

Story so far: Sweden are here to win the EUROs; they've made that clear from day one. While their early performances didn't quite live up to their pre-tournament talk, Peter Gerhardsson's side have grown into the tournament. Squad depth and versatility has been key so far, with players covering multiple absentees in various positions without it unduly impacting the overall team performance. Sweden are through to the last four but, you feel, there is plenty of scope to raise their game further. They will need to, to go all the way.

Women's EURO best: Winners (1984)

Previous Women's EURO semi-finals

08/04/1984: Italy 2-3 Sweden (Rome) & 28/04/1984: Sweden 2-1 Italy (Linköping, agg: W5-3)

11/06/1987: Sweden 3-2 England (aet, Moss)

28/06/1989: Sweden 1-2 Norway (Lüdenscheid)

26/02/1995: Norway 4-3 Sweden (Kristiansand) & 04/03/1995: Sweden 4-1 Norway (Jonköping, agg: W7-5)

09/07/1997: Sweden 0-1 Germany (Karlstad)

04/07/2001: Denmark 0-1 Sweden (Ulm)

16/06/2005: Norway 3-2 Sweden (aet, Warrington)

24/07/2013: Sweden 0-1 Germany (Gothenburg)

View from the camps

