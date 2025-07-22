Women's EURO coach records: Sarina Wiegman breaks another record

A select list of seven different head coaches tasted victory across the first 13 UEFA Women's EURO editions.

We sum up the key facts and figures after Sarina Wiegman set another record by becoming the first person to take charge of 16 final tournament matches when England faced Italy in the 2025 semi-finals.

Which coaches have won a Women's EURO?

2022: Sarina Wiegman (England)

2017: Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)

2013: Silvia Neid (Germany)

2009: Silvia Neid (Germany)

2005: Tina Theune (Germany)

2001: Tina Theune (Germany)

1997: Tina Theune (Germany)

1995: Gero Bisanz (Germany)

1993: Even Pellerud (Norway)

1991: Gero Bisanz (Germany)

1989: Gero Bisanz (West Germany)

1987: Erling Hokstad (Norway)

1984: Ulf Lyfors (Sweden)

Gero Bisanz won three titles as Germany coach, Silvia Neid went on to claim two at the helm Bongarts/Getty Images

• Neid was also a player in 1989, 1991 and 1995, and assistant coach in 1997, 2001 and 2005. She additionally won the 2007 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2016 Olympic gold as coach, as well as the 2004 FIFA U-19 Women's World Cup and three U18/U19 EURO titles.

• Theune was also assistant coach in 1989, 1991 and 1995, and won the 2003 World Cup.

• Pellerud steered Norway to victory in the 1995 World Cup, and also coached Norway to the Women's EURO final in 1991 and 2013 (equalling Bisanz and Theune's record of three final appearances).

• Every winner up to 1995 was coached by a man. Every winner since the introduction of the group stage in 1997 has been coached by a woman.

• In 2022, Wiegman became the first person to coach different nations to the title and the first coach to win with a team other than their native country. She was also the second coach to twice win with host nations, as Bisanz did so in 1989 (four-team knockout finals) and 1995 (one-off final against Sweden in Kaiserslautern).

• Had Germany won the 2022 final, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (among Bisanz's winning teams in 1989 and 1995 as well as 1991) would have been the first person to win UEFA's club and senior women's national-team competitions as a coach, having led Duisburg to 2009 UEFA Women's Cup victory.

England coach Hope Powell preparing for the 2009 final Getty Images

Who has coached at the most Women's EURO final tournaments?

4 Gero Bisanz (Germany/West Germany 1989, 1991, 1993, 1995)

4 Even Pellerud (Norway 1991, 1993, 1995, 2013)

4 Hope Powell (England 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

• Hope Powell was a runner-up as a player in 1984 and as a coach in 2009. Pia Sundhage won as a player in 1984 and coached Sweden to the 2013 semi-finals.

• Wiegman (Netherlands 2017, England 2022 & 2025), Voss-Tecklenburg (Switzerland 2017, Germany 2022), Nils Nielsen (Denmark 2017, Switzerland 2022) and Anna Signeul (Scotland 2017, Finland 2022) were the first coaches to lead two different teams into final tournaments, now emulated by Sundhage (Sweden 2013 & 2017, Switzerland 2025).

Who has been head coach for the most Women's EURO final tournament games?

16 Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands/England)*

15 Hope Powell (England)

15 Tina Theune (Germany)

13 Marika Domanski Lyfors (Sweden)

13 Pia Sundhage (Sweden/Switzerland)

12 Silvia Neid (Germany) ﻿﻿

10 Bjarne Berntsen (Norway)

10 Even Pellerud (Norway) ﻿

Who has been head coach for the most Women's EURO final tournament match wins?

13 Tina Theune (Germany)

13 Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands/England)*

10 Silvia Neid (Germany)

7 Marika Domanski Lyfors (Sweden)

6 Gero Bisanz (Germany)

6 Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden)

6 Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Switzerland/Germany)

*Only games where coaches were present on the bench count; Wiegman was absent when England played and beat Northern Ireland in 2022.