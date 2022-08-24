UEFA Women's Player of the Year nominee: The case for Alexia Putellas

Alexia Putellas is one of three top nominees for the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Player of the Year award. UEFA.com analyses why she is in the running alongside Beth Mead and Lena Oberdorf.

Why she was nominated

The winner of this award last season, if anything Alexia had an ever better 2021/22 for Barcelona. She had the most prolific season of her club career with 34 goals as her side won a clean sweep of Spanish trophies and reached another UEFA Women's Champions League final.

Barcelona lost 3-1 to Lyon in Turin but Alexia's consolation was finishing as the 11-goal Top Scorer and being named the competition's Player of the Season. The goals also flowed for Spain, getting eight in 12 games as she became the first women to win 100 caps for her nation.

Her ACL injury on the eve of UEFA Women's EURO 2022 was a huge blow to Spain, and indeed Barcelona, likely to be without Alexia for most if not all next season.

2021/22 in numbers

Achievements

UEFA Women's Champions League runner-up, Player of the Season and Top Scorer, Spanish champion, Spanish Cup winner

UEFA Women's Champions League

Appearances: 10

Goals: 11

Assists: 2

Player of the Match awards : 3

Domestic league

Appearances: 26

Goals: 18

Assists: 16

Key performance

Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg

There are many candidates but Alexia's display in front of the world record 91,648 crowd in the first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final might just be primus inter pares. She scored twice and inspired Barcelona throughout against a Wolfsburg team who were four down in 38 minutes.

A regular attender of matches at the Camp Nou as a child, Alexia rose to new heights in Barcelona's two European outings there last season; after the Real Madrid game she a drum to lead the fan celebrations and her displays at those historic fixtures were microcosms of her season as a whole, a feast of skills, finishing, athleticism and passion.