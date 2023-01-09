UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Women's EURO series EQUALS: Episode 5 – Real models not role models

Monday 9 January 2023

The fifth episode of EQUALS, free to view on UEFA.tv, looks at how the women's game and its stars are changing.

UEFA

The fifth episode of EQUALS, free to view on UEFA.tv, joins UEFA Women's EURO 2022 in the knockout stages and looks at how the stars of the game are changing.

Watch EQUALS on UEFA.tv

What is the responsibility of a top player? What are the ambitions of football's new rising stars? Do the prejudices of the past still exist despite sell-out stadiums and wide TV coverage?

Exploring those themes are those who starred at past events like Nadine Kessler, Julia Simic, Lise Klaveness and Alex Scott, and players that captured the headlines at England 2022 including Beth Mead, Sarah Zadrazil, Daphne van Domselaar, Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir, Svenja Fölmli, Alex Popp and Jule Brand.

EQUALS episode 5: Real models not role models
Watch episode 5 of EQUALS now

Daphne van Domselaar
"Football used to be different, the game was played differently. It was a lot more static. The older players have grown into the new style of play, but the basics were a lot more static, rigid and less spectacular. The older players have other skills, so it's great how it all fits together now: the older players learning from the younger ones, as well as the younger players discovering the simplicity of football."

Nadine Kessler
"From a sporting perspective, clearly, players nowadays have a different athleticism, have a different physical strength than a few years ago. Of course, all of this comes with the professionalism around and the training they receive and this in the end is also why we see a super-fast game and some really exciting matches."

Alex Popp
"With this hype that we've managed to generate, clearly not everything's going to be nice and rosy for the youngsters, so they'll certainly have to work a bit to reach a certain level in women's football. It's also completely normal that every generation has to fight a bit in some way in order to, if you look at it like steps on a ladder, keep climbing up."

Alex Scott
"People can follow the journey of not just an English player, but they know who Vivianne Miedema is for Arsenal, so [they think], 'Actually, in the EURO, I might go and watch the Netherlands play because I've been watching her every week on TV or going to a game on a Sunday.' That's the turning point. People can now follow every single player, and they're on the journey with them, instead of every four years, them just rocking up on TV. Then they're like, 'Well, who's this player? I don't really know them. I'm not going to tune in.'"

Watch EQUALS on UEFA.tv

EQUALS is the latest in a growing collection of original UEFA.tv series.

Free to view, UEFA.tv also features a full UEFA Women's EURO 2022 tournament review, as well as all the best action and goals from UEFA's men's, women's and youth competitions.

The platform is available on PlayStation (PS4 and PS5), Hisense VIDAA Smart TVs, Android and iOS (mobile and tablet), Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV as well as on web (www.uefa.tv).

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 9 January 2023

Selected for you

EQUALS launches on UEFA.tv
Live 09/01/2023

EQUALS launches on UEFA.tv

EQUALS examines the rapid rise of women's football against the backdrop of UEFA Women's EURO 2022.
EQUALS episode 1: Pressure is a privilege
Live 09/01/2023

EQUALS episode 1: Pressure is a privilege

The first episode of EQUALS, free to view on UEFA.tv, hears from stars of the women's game past and present.
EQUALS episode 2: From the North
Live 09/01/2023

EQUALS episode 2: From the North

The second episode of EQUALS, free to view on UEFA.tv, focuses on the Nordic nations.
EQUALS episode 3: Hero to zero
Live 09/01/2023

EQUALS episode 3: Hero to zero

The third episode of EQUALS, free to view on UEFA.tv, looks at the highs and lows of top-level football.
EQUALS episode 4: Friends & family
Live 09/01/2023

EQUALS episode 4: Friends & family

The fourth episode of EQUALS, free to view on UEFA.tv, looks at the stories behind some of the stars of Women's EURO.
EQUALS episode 6: The start not the end
Live 09/01/2023

EQUALS episode 6: The start not the end

The sixth and final episode of EQUALS, free to view on UEFA.tv, focuses on the Women's EURO final at Wembley and asks what happens next?