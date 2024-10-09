50,000 additional tickets for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 to be released

Following the successful UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 ticketing launch on the Jungfraujoch in the Swiss Alps on 1 October, more than 137,000 tickets have been sold within the first week.

Get Women's EURO tickets

Given the strong demand, it has been announced that for the 18 matches where all tickets that were made available during the first release had been sold, an additional 50,000 will be released to the general public today 9 October at 14:00 CEST via womenseuro.com/tickets.

It is expected that the majority of newly-released tickets will again be sold quickly and interested fans are advised to visit the ticket portal at the exact start time of the sale window at 14:00 CEST, when the queue opens.

As an additional service to fans from Switzerland, also as of today at 14:00 CEST tickets can also be purchased via the Swiss ticketing platform Ticketcorner.ch, where tickets for all 31 matches will be available.

Approximately 120,000 additional tickets will be available for supporters of the 16 participating national teams following the final tournament draw on 16 December in Lausanne, and an official ticket resale platform will be available from spring 2025.

Fans interested in tickets are advised to regularly check womenseuro.com/tickets to discover which matches still have tickets on sale and for updates about when more tickets will be made available.