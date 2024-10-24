UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final: When is it? Where is it?

The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final will be played on St. Jakob-Park in Basel at 18:00 CET on Sunday 27 July.

Who will be in the Women's EURO 2025 final?

The finalists will be decided after the semi-finals are played on 22 and 23 July in Geneva and Zurich, respectively. In all, 16 teams will take part in the finals, with the top two from each of the four groups progressing to the knockout phase.

Provisional schedule

Where is the Women's EURO final being played?

St. Jakob-Park in Basel will host the 2025 final. The modern home of FC Basel, and nicknamed Joggeli by locals, it was opened in 2001 to replace the old St. Jakob Stadium, a venue for the 1954 men's FIFA World Cup.

Six UEFA EURO 2008 matches were played at St. Jakob-Park, including all three of Switzerland's group games, two quarter-finals and a semi-final. It has remained a regular home for the Switzerland men's national team.

Apply for tickets

What's the format of the Women's EURO final?

If the scoreline is level at the end of normal time, two 15-minute periods of extra time are played. If one of the teams scores more goals than the other during extra time, that team are declared the winners.

Three previous finals have been decided in extra time: Germany beat Norway 3-1 in Aalborg in 1991 and then, a decade later, overcame Sweden 1-0 in Ulm courtesy of a Claudia Müller golden goal. In 2022, however, the tables were turned at Wembley as Chloe Kelly struck to give England a 2-1 win against Germany.

If the scoreline is still level after extra time, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out. The only final to go to penalties was the first, in 1984, Sweden defeating England in Luton at the end of the sole two-legged decider.

Has Basel hosted an international final before? At national-team level, the men's 2002 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final was played at St. Jakob-Park, with Czechia beating France on penalties. The 2016 UEFA Europa League final was also played there, Sevilla defeating Liverpool 3-1. Before that, the previous stadium hosted the European Cup Winners' Cup finals of 1969, 1975, 1979 and 1984.

What do the winners get?

The current competition trophy was provided by Milan-based company G.D.E. Bertoni, and unveiled in Manchester at the draw for the 2005 final tournament. The winning team receives a full-size replica trophy and 40 gold medals, while the runners-up are awarded 40 silver medals.

The Women's EURO trophy UEFA

The Women's EURO 2025 champions will also face the winners of the 2025 CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina, in the second UEFA-CONMEBOL Women's Finalissima, with the date (during an international window) and location of the event to be announced in due course. England beat Brazil at Wembley in April 2023 to win the first Women's Finalissima.

Who are the 'home' team in the Women's EURO 2025 final?

The nominal home team, for administrative purposes, will be the winners of the semi-final held in Geneva on 22 July.

Who will wear what kit in the Women's EURO 2025 final?

Both finalists may wear their first-choice colours, but if there is a clash then the team designated as the away side must use an alternative kit.