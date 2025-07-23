UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final: Who is involved? When and where is it? Who is the home team?

The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final will be played at St. Jakob-Park in Basel at 18:00 CET on Sunday 27 July.

Latest ahead of Women's EURO 2025 final

Who will be in the Women's EURO 2025 final?

The final sees European champions England take on world champions Spain in a rematch of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The Lionesses booked their place with a dramatic victory over Italy in Geneva on Tuesday, while Spain edged out Germany in Zurich 24 hours later. England are bidding to become only the second side after eight-time winners Germany to successfully defend their crown while Spain are targeting their first Women's EURO title.

Fixtures and results

Where is the Women's EURO final being played?

St. Jakob-Park in Basel will host the 2025 final. The modern home of FC Basel, and nicknamed Joggeli by locals, it was opened in 2001 to replace the old St. Jakob Stadium, a venue for the 1954 men's FIFA World Cup.

It will be the fifth game of the final tournament at St. Jakob-Park. The four previous matches have all entered the top seven all-time Women's EURO finals games for attendances. France vs Germany set a record for crowd a quarter-final, and Germany vs Denmark a new mark for a group game not involving hosts.

Six UEFA EURO 2008 matches were played at St. Jakob-Park, including all three of Switzerland's group games, two quarter-finals and a semi-final. It has remained a regular home for the Switzerland men's national team.

Women’s EURO 2025 host cities: Basel

What's the format of the Women's EURO final?

If the scoreline is level at the end of normal time, two 15-minute periods of extra time are played. If one of the teams scores more goals than the other during extra time, that team are declared the winners.

Three previous finals have been decided in extra time: Germany beat Norway 3-1 in Aalborg in 1991 and then, a decade later, overcame Sweden 1-0 in Ulm courtesy of a Claudia Müller golden goal. In 2022, however, the tables were turned at Wembley as Chloe Kelly struck to give England a 2-1 win against Germany.

If the scoreline is still level after extra time, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out. The only final to go to penalties was the first, in 1984, Sweden defeating England in Luton at the end of the sole two-legged decider.

Has Basel hosted an international final before? At national-team level, the men's 2002 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final was played at St. Jakob-Park, with Czechia beating France on penalties. The 2016 UEFA Europa League final was also played there, Sevilla defeating Liverpool 3-1. Before that, the previous stadium hosted the European Cup Winners' Cup finals of 1969, 1975, 1979 and 1984.

What do the winners get?

The current competition trophy was provided by Milan-based company G.D.E. Bertoni, and unveiled in Manchester at the draw for the 2005 final tournament. The winning team receives a full-size replica trophy and 40 gold medals, while the runners-up are awarded 40 silver medals.

The Women's EURO trophy UEFA

The Women's EURO 2025 champions will also face the winners of the 2025 CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina, in the second UEFA-CONMEBOL Women's Finalissima, with the date (during an international window) and location of the event to be announced in due course. England beat Brazil at Wembley in April 2023 to win the first Women's Finalissima.

Who are the 'home' team in the Women's EURO 2025 final?

The nominal home team, for administrative purposes, will be England.

Who will wear what kit in the Women's EURO 2025 final?

Both finalists may wear their first-choice colours, but if there is a clash then the team designated as the away side must use an alternative kit.