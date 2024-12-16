UEFA and adidas unveil KONEKTIS – the official match ball for UEFA Women's EURO 2025

As teams and fans wait to find out from tonight’s final draw which opponents their team will be facing at next year's UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 in Switzerland, UEFA and adidas have unveiled the official tournament match ball, named KONEKTIS.

For the first time, a Women's EURO match ball features adidas Connected Ball Technology, enabling faster and more accurate officiating by contributing to UEFA's video assistant refereeing (VAR) decision-making process.

The technology sends precise ball data to video match officials in real time – which when combined with player position data and by applying artificial intelligence, helps officials make faster in-match decisions. Developed in close collaboration with Kinexon, adidas Connected Ball Technology can also aid VAR officials in identifying each individual touch of the ball, resulting in less time spent resolving handball and penalty incidents.

Nadine Kessler, UEFA managing director of women’s football, said: "UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 will be another accelerator in the unstoppable rise of women’s football – offering a truly connected competition experience for everyone that attends. KONEKTIS brings this to life perfectly and to see adidas Connected Ball Technology on-pitch for the first time at a UEFA Women’s EURO will be a pivotal moment and reflects our collective commitment to continued excellence across every element of the tournament.”

Solène Störmann, global category director for football hardware at adidas, said: “We're very proud to supply the official match balls for such an important competition. KONEKTIS – derived from the Esperanto word for ‘connected’ – aims to unite all players and fans with the host nation, in the way that only football can. From a technology standpoint, we are incredibly excited to see adidas Connected Ball Technology feature for the first time at the UEFA Women’s EURO. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do as a brand, and this is a prime example of our commitment to continual improvement – to ultimately enhance the sporting experience for fans and players alike.”

The ball’s design is inspired by the mountainous landscape of tournament hosts Switzerland, featuring iconography of prominent architectural landmarks from each of the eight host cities. Set against a pearlescent background, the ball features striking jagged-edged block patterns in red, blue, purple, orange and green accents – designed to reflect the silhouette of the Alps mountain range that punctuates the landscape.

Each panel also incorporates bespoke graphics that represent the renowned landmarks that fans can experience in each of the eight host cities – Basel City Hall, the Bern Clock Tower, the Geneva Water Jet, Lucerne Chapel Bridge, St. Gallen Cathedral, Tourbillon Castle in Sion, Thun Castle and the Münsterbrücke in Zurich.

KONEKTIS is engineered for greater accuracy in play by utilising PRECISIONSHELL – a 20-piece panel shape with strategically placed debossed grooves on the ball’s outer shell. Performance benefits continue under the surface thanks to CTR-CORE - a system designed for accuracy and consistency in flight, by helping retain maximum shape and air retention to support fast, precise play.

To officially launch the ball, adidas took Swiss national team captain and tournament ambassador Lia Wälti to the Ottmar Hitzfeld Arena in the Swiss mountain village of Gspon for a unique training session. Perched among the Swiss Alps at a height of 2,000 metres above sea level, the stadium is the highest football pitch in Europe, providing the perfect backdrop for the Swiss captain to reflect on what it will mean to compete in her home country. The full launch video can be viewed on adidas social media channels.

The KONEKTIS official match ball is available to purchase as of today in adidas retail and selected retailers, and online at adidas.com.

Women’s EURO 2025 will be held from 2 to 27 July 2025 in eight host cities across Switzerland – Basel (opening game and final), Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St. Gallen, Lucerne, Thun and Sion.