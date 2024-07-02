UEFA Women's EURO 2025: All you need to know

Where will Women's EURO 2025 be held?

UEFA Women's EURO 2025, the 14th edition of the tournament, will be held in Switzerland. The UEFA Executive Committee appointed the Swiss Football Association (SFV/ASF) as hosts at their meeting in Lisbon in April 2023. Switzerland beat off competition from Poland, France and, jointly, Denmark/Finland/Norway/Sweden.

What are the Women's EURO 2025 host cities?

The 16-team tournament will take place in eight venues across Switzerland and there will be more than 720,000 tickets available for the final tournament.

Host venues:

St. Jakob-Park, Basel

Stadion Wankdorf, Bern

Stade de Genève, Geneva

Stadion Letzigrund, Zürich

Stadion St. Gallen, St. Gallen

Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne

Arena Thun, Thun

Stade de Tourbillon, Sion

When is Women's EURO 2025?

The tournament will run from 2 to 27 July.

When do Women's EURO 2025 tickets go on sale?

Ticket prices for the tournament have been revealed and will go on sale on 1 October. Fans can register their interest now.

How does Women's EURO 2025 qualifying work?

Teams are split into three leagues: League A with 16 teams, League B with 16 teams and League C with the remaining teams. Each team's starting league position is determined based on the results of the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League.

Teams will compete in groups of four or three teams (League C) and over six matchdays, with each team playing one home match and one away match against all the other teams in their group.

The final European Qualifiers league ranking will reward the eight top teams in League A with direct qualification for UEFA Women's EURO 2025. If hosts Switzerland have not qualified automatically, they will be guaranteed a slot.

The remaining slots will be contested over two rounds of home-and-away European Qualifiers play-offs.

In the first round, the teams finishing third and fourth in League A will play the winners and three best-ranked runners-up in League C. The eight winners progress to the second round.

The four group winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League B will be drawn into six ties against the remaining two runners-up and four third-placed teams in League B. The six winners progress to the second round.

In the second round, the teams will be drawn into seven ties, with the seven winners progressing to the final tournament.

How many teams qualify for Women's EURO 2025?

UEFA Women's EURO has been a 16-team tournament since 2017. The new European Women's Qualifiers will determine the contenders, with hosts Switzerland taking part even though they are guaranteed a place in the final tournament.

The top two teams in each of the four groups in League A will qualify directly for the 2025 finals. The remaining slots (seven or eight depending on whether Switzerland are among the eight teams that finish in automatic qualifying positions in the groups) will be contested over two rounds of home-and-away European Qualifiers play-offs.

Anything else you need to know?

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 promises to be a high-quality, environmentally friendly tournament.

In line with UEFA's recently introduced guidelines, the Swiss strategy also embraces Circular Economy models (reduce, reuse, recover) to minimise waste wherever possible. Further social responsibility initiatives are planned regarding human rights, inclusion and equality.

The tournament's key promotional message melds the mountainous landscape of Switzerland with what football never fails to deliver: the complete spectrum of human emotions. The term "summit" both positions Women's EURO 2025 as the pinnacle of European sports competition and serves as a reference to the unique location in which the tournament takes place.

The legacy programme, led by the SFV/ASF, aims to drive positive change by engaging the whole of Switzerland in conversations and actions centred around women's football, representation and equal opportunity. The vision of the tournament is to stimulate long-term, sustainable change at both grassroots and elite levels.