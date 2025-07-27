Women's EURO 2025: Champions England's route to glory
Sunday, July 27, 2025
How England went all the way to lift the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 trophy: their six games, where they took place and watch every goal.
How UEFA Women's EURO 2025 champions England went all the way to lift the trophy in Basel.
Group D
France 2-1 England (Zurich, 5 July)
England 4-0 Netherlands (Zurich, 9 July)
England 6-1 Wales (St.Gallen, 13 July)
Quarter-finals
Sweden 2-2 England, aet, 2-3 pens (Zurich, 17 July)
Semi-finals
England 2-1 Italy, aet (Geneva, 22 July)
Final
England 1-1 Spain, aet, 3-1 pens (Basel, 27 July)