Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Women's EURO 2025: Champions England's route to glory

Sunday, July 27, 2025

How England went all the way to lift the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 trophy: their six games, where they took place and watch every goal.

Chloe Kelly celebrates her winning penalty for England in the final
Chloe Kelly celebrates her winning penalty for England in the final UEFA via Getty Images

How UEFA Women's EURO 2025 champions England went all the way to lift the trophy in Basel.

The final as it happened

Group D
France 2-1 England (Zurich, 5 July)
England 4-0 Netherlands (Zurich, 9 July)
England 6-1 Wales (St.Gallen, 13 July)

Quarter-finals
Sweden 2-2 England, aet, 2-3 pens (Zurich, 17 July)

Semi-finals
England 2-1 Italy, aet (Geneva, 22 July)

Final
England 1-1 Spain, aet, 3-1 pens (Basel, 27 July)

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Selected for you

Matches by venue
Live 27/07/2025

Matches by venue

Eight cities hosted games – see who played where and when.
Women's EURO: All the results
Live 27/07/2025

Women's EURO: All the results

The final tournament ran from 2 to 27 July.