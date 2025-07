Women's EURO 2025: Where each team could play if they go all the way

St. Jakob-Park, Basel, will stage the finale of UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Sunday 27 July, but what are the possible routes to the final for each nation?

UEFA.com plots every team's path to the final.

Who is through to the quarter-finals? England, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland

England

Group D

France 2-1 England (Zurich, 5 July)

England 4-0 Netherlands (Zurich, 9 July)

England 6-1 Wales (St.Gallen, 13 July)

Quarter-finals

Sweden vs England (Zurich, 17 July)



Semi-finals

Sweden/England vs Norway/Italy (Geneva, 22 July)

Final

Basel, 27 July

France

Group D

France 2-1 England (Zurich, 5 July)

France 4-1 Wales (St.Gallen, 9 July)

Netherlands 2-5 France (Basel, 13 July)

Quarter-finals

France vs Germany (Basel, 19 July)

Semi-finals

France/Germany vs Spain/Switzerland (Zurich, 23 July)

Final

Basel, 27 July

Germany

Group C

Germany 2-0 Poland (St.Gallen, 4 July)

Germany 2-1 Denmark (Basel, 8 July)

Sweden 4-1 Germany (Zurich, 12 July)

Quarter-finals

France vs Germany (Basel, 19 July)

Semi-finals

France/Germany vs Spain/Switzerland (Zurich, 23 July)

Final

Basel, 27 July

Italy

Group B

Belgium 0-1 Italy (Sion, 3 July)

Portugal 1-1 Italy (Geneva, 7 July)

Italy 1-3 Spain (Bern, 11 July)

Quarter-finals

Norway vs Italy (Geneva, 16 July)

Semi-finals

Sweden/England vs Norway/Italy (Geneva, 22 July)



Final

Basel, 27 July

Norway

Group A

Switzerland 1-2 Norway (Basel, 2 July)

Norway 2-1 Finland (Sion, 6 July)

Norway vs Iceland (Thun, 10 July)

Quarter-finals

Norway vs Italy (Geneva, 16 July)



Semi-finals

Sweden/England vs Norway/Italy (Geneva, 22 July)



Final

Basel, 27 July

Spain

Group B

Spain 5-0 Portugal (Bern, 3 July)

Spain 6-2 Belgium (Thun, 7 July)

Italy 1-3 Spain (Bern, 11 July)

Quarter-finals

Spain vs Switzerland (Bern, 18 July)

Semi-finals

France/Germany vs Spain/Switzerland (Zurich, 23 July)

Final

Basel, 27 July

Sweden

Group C

Denmark 0-1 Sweden (Geneva, 4 July)

Poland 0-3 Sweden (Lucerne, 8 July)

Sweden 4-1 Germany (Zurich, 12 July)

Quarter-finals

Sweden vs England (Zurich, 17 July)

Semi-finals

Sweden/England vs Norway/Italy (Geneva, 22 July)



Final

Basel, 27 July

Switzerland

Group A

Switzerland 1-2 Norway (Basel, 2 July)

Switzerland 2-0 Iceland (Bern, 6 July)

Finland 1-1 Switzerland (Geneva, 10 July)

Quarter-finals

Spain vs Switzerland (Bern, 18 July)

Semi-finals

France/Germany vs Spain/Switzerland (Zurich, 23 July)

Final

Basel, 27 July

