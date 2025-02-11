Teams confirm base camps for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025

The 16 UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 contenders have confirmed their team base camps for the final tournament in Switzerland, which runs from 2 to 27 July.

All teams will check into their base camps at least two days before their first match aiming to extend their stay at their ‘home away from home’ until the final, which takes place at St. Jakob-Park in Basel on Sunday 27 July.

Confirmed team base camps and training grounds

Belgium – Les Bains de Saillon Hôtel, Saillon (hotel) – Stade Saint-Laurent, Saillon (training centre)

Denmark – Hôtel Beaulac Neuchâtel, Neuchâtel (hotel) – Stade des Buchilles, Boudry (training centre)

England – The Dolder Grand, Zurich (hotel) – Sportanlage Au, Opfikon (training centre)

Finland – InterContinental Genève, Geneva (hotel) – Centre Sportif de Versoix, Versoix (training centre)

France – Hotel Heiden, Heiden (hotel) – Sportanlage Bützel, Staad (training centre)

Germany – FIVE Zurich, Zurich (hotel) – Sportzentrum Buchlern, Zurich (training centre)

Iceland – Parkhotel Gunten, Gunten (hotel) – Sportplatz Zelgli, Thun (training centre)

Italy – Campus Hotel Hertenstein, Weggis (hotel) – Thermoplan Arena, Weggis (training centre)

Netherlands – Belvédère Strandhotel, Spiez (hotel) – Stadion Lachen, Thun (training centre)

Norway – Beau-Rivage Hôtel Neuchâtel, Neuchâtel (hotel) – Stade des Chézards, Colombier (training centre)

Poland – SeminarHotel am Ägerisee, Unterägeri (hotel) – Stadion Herti Allmend, Zug (training centre)

Portugal – Geneva Marriott Hotel, Geneva (hotel)– Stade des Arbères, Meyrin (training centre)

Spain – Royal Savoy Hôtel & Spa Lausanne, Lausanne (hotel) – Stade Juan-Antonio-Samaranch, Lausanne (training centre)

Sweden – On Your Marks, Cham (hotel) – Eizmoos, Cham (training centre)

Switzerland – Hotel Seepark Thun, Thun (hotel) – FC Dürrenast, Thun (training centre)

Wales – Wellneshotel Golfpanorama, Lipperswil (hotel)– Sportanlage Güttingersreuti, Weinfelden (training centre)

UEFA – together with the Swiss Football Association (SFA), and in close collaboration with local stakeholders – provided national associations with a team facilities catalogue offering federations a selection of options in close proximity to the eight host cities, each including a hotel and a related training centre of the highest international standards. Almost all the federations have chosen one of the pre-identified team base camps.

Building on the strategic ESG framework successfully deployed for UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany, UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 ambition is to deliver the tournament to the highest sustainability standards in full alignment with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and UEFA’s Football Sustainability Strategy 2030. The match schedule has consequently been planned to reduce team travel during the group phase, giving teams the opportunity to travel by train or coach within Switzerland.

The final team base camp selection contributes to this ambition as most federations have chosen a team base camp which is either centrally located or close by their group stage matches. In a further effort to reduce the tournament’s climate impact, all match ticket holders, meanwhile, will be offered free public transport when travelling within the host country.