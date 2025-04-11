Germany at Women's EURO 2025: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets

Germany, eight-time European champions as well as winning the 2003 and 2007 FIFA Women's World Cups, have not claimed a major senior honour since winning 2016 Olympic gold, a nine-year barren spell which is the longest in the team's history. Dethroned after 22 years in which they won six straight UEFA Women's EUROs in the 2017 quarter-finals by Denmark, Germany got to the 2022 decider but lost in extra time to hosts England. Nevertheless, while they are no longer automatic favourites, Germany are certainly among the leading contenders again with a depth of talent.

What group will Germany be in at Women's EURO 2025?

Germany are in Group C alongside Denmark, Sweden and Poland.

Germany's Group C fixtures

Friday 4 July

Germany vs Poland (21:00, St.Gallen)

Tuesday 8 July

Germany vs Denmark (18:00, Basel)

Saturday 12 July

Sweden vs Germany (21:00, Zurich)

Kick-off times CET

How Germany qualified

Group A4 winners: 3-2 a vs Austria, 3-1 h vs Iceland, 4-1 h vs Poland, 3-1 a vs Poland, 0-3 a vs Iceland, 4-0 h vs Austria

Top scorer: Lea Schüller 6

Germany's pedigree



Women's EURO best: Winners x 8 (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Women's EURO 2022: Runners-up

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, third place

2024 Olympics: Third place

Key fact

Germany came from behind in three of their five qualifying victories.

Germany coach: Christian Wück

Took over following the 2024 Olympics, where interim coach Horst Hrubesch had led Germany to their second bronze of the year following the Nations League. Wück had previously been in charge of the men's Germany Under-17 team, with whom he had won both the U17 EURO and FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2023.

A player with Nürnberg (making his Bundesliga debut aged 17), Karlsruhe, Wolfsburg and Arminia Bielefeld, Wück was capped at U21 level by Germany. In 2002 he joined the coaching team of Arminia's amateur squad and then moved on to Enger-Westerenger, Rot Weiss Ahlen and Holstein Kiel, and worked with the VDV camp in Duisburg for out-of-contract players. In 2012 Wück started his long association with the Germany U15, 16 and U17 teams, moving up through the age groups with a different cohort every three years, which only ended with his appointment to take charge of the women's squad. Among his coaching team is Maren Meinert, much decorated as a Germany player and later as U19 and U20 coach.

Germany's 2001 final golden goal against Sweden

Germany Women's EURO stats

Most final tournament appearances

23 Birgit Prinz (record)

Most final tournament goals

10 Inka Grings, Birgit Prinz (joint record)

