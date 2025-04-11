Iceland at Women's EURO 2025: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets

Iceland's first qualification for a UEFA Women's EURO in 2009 caused something of a national sensation but it was no one-off as they are now in their fifth final tournament in a row. Only in 2013 did they get past the group stage, last time out in England drawing all three games against Belgium, Italy and, dramatically, France. However, their qualifying displays – not least beating Germany – underline the threat Iceland pose.

What group will Iceland be in at Women's EURO 2025?

Iceland are in Group A alongside Switzerland, Norway and Finland.

Iceland's Group A fixtures

Wednesday 2 July

Iceland vs Finland (18:00, Thun)

Sunday 6 July

Switzerland vs Iceland (21:00, Bern)



Thursday 10 July

Norway vs Iceland (21:00, Thun)

Kick-off times CET

How Iceland qualified

Group A4 runners-up: 3-0 h vs Poland, 1-3 a vs Germany, 1-1 a vs Austria, 2-1 h vs Austria, 3-0 h vs Germany, 1-0 a vs Poland

Top scorer: Sveindís Jónsdóttir 3

Women's EURO: Great Iceland goals

Iceland's pedigree



Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2013)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 third place

﻿Key fact

They were the first team to beat Germany by three goals in a competitive game since Brazil in the 2008 Olympic semi-finals.

Iceland coach: Thorsteinn Halldórsson

When Halldórsson was appointed at the start of 2021 he brought a huge amount of experience in the female and male club games. As a player he had spells with KR Reykjavík, Hafnarfjördur, Thróttur, Valur and HK Kópavogs, and was capped at Under-19 and U21 level by Iceland.

His first coaching role was with Fram women in 1993 but he entered management full time eight years later with Stjarnan, moving on to Haukar, Thróttur, KV and Breidablik, where he won three league titles between 2014 and 2020. Halldórsson's Iceland team drew all three games at UEFA Women's EURO 2022. He is the father of Icelandic men's international Jón Dagur Thorsteinsson.

Iceland Women's EURO stats

Most final tournament appearances

13 Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir

Most final tournament goals

2 Dagný Brynjarsdóttir

