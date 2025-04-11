Poland at Women's EURO 2025: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets
Friday, April 11, 2025
Poland had never even reached the play-offs to qualify for a major tournament before the campaign that took them to Switzerland.
Poland had never even reached the play-offs to qualify for a major tournament before this campaign but after knocking out Romania and 2022 quarter-finalists Austria will make their debut at UEFA Women's EURO 2025. The prolific Barcelona forward Ewa Pajor is their star name but Poland have plenty more in reserve and will need it having been drawn in a very tough group against three final tournament regulars.
What group will Poland be in at Women's EURO 2025?
Poland are in Group C alongside Germany, Denmark and Sweden.
Poland's Group C fixtures
Friday 4 July
Germany vs Poland (21:00, St.Gallen)
Tuesday 8 July
Poland vs Sweden (21:00, Lucerne)
Saturday 12 July
Poland vs Denmark (21:00, Lucerne)
How Poland qualified
Group A4 fourth place: 0-3 a vs Iceland, 1-3 h vs Austria, 1-4 a vs Germany, 1-3 h vs Germany, 1-3 a vs Austria, 0-1 h vs Iceland
Play-offs: 6-2 agg vs Romania (2-1 a, 4-1 h), 2-0 agg vs Austria (1-0 h, 1-0 a)
Top scorer: Natalia Padilla 5
Poland's pedigree
Women's EURO best: Never previously qualified
Women's EURO 2022: Did not qualify
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group B3 first place (promoted)
Key fact
Poland won the 2012/13 Women's U17 EURO with players including Pajor, Paulina Dudek, Sylwia Matysik and Ewelina Kamczyk, who scored the only goal of the final against Sweden.
Poland coach: Nina Patalon
Patalon's playing career was spent mainly at Medyk Konin, winning the Polish Cup three times, and also featured spells with Czarni Sosnowiec, Delfin Ślesin and AZS UAM Poznań, representing Poland at youth level as well as in the Universiade. However, with injury disrupting her career, Pantalon became a youth coach with Medyk Konin in 2010 and the following year was appointed senior coach as well as assisting with Poland Under-15s.
In May 2014, Pantalon became Poland U17 head coach, qualifying for WU17 EURO in 2018. She stepped up to the U19s in 2019 and in 2021 was promoted to be the first female head coach of Poland's senior women's team, masterminding their historic qualification for UEFA Women's EURO 2025. She has also worked as a UEFA technical observer and as a TV pundit.
Poland Women's EURO stats
Poland tickets for Women's EURO 2025
