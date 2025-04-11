Poland at Women's EURO 2025: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets

Poland had never even reached the play-offs to qualify for a major tournament before this campaign but after knocking out Romania and 2022 quarter-finalists Austria will make their debut at UEFA Women's EURO 2025. The prolific Barcelona forward Ewa Pajor is their star name but Poland have plenty more in reserve and will need it having been drawn in a very tough group against three final tournament regulars.

What group will Poland be in at Women's EURO 2025?

Poland are in Group C alongside Germany, Denmark and Sweden.

Poland's Group C fixtures

Friday 4 July

Germany vs Poland (21:00, St.Gallen)

Tuesday 8 July

Poland vs Sweden (21:00, Lucerne)



Saturday 12 July

Poland vs Denmark (21:00, Lucerne)

Kick-off times CET

Women's EURO 2025 schedule

How Poland qualified

Group A4 fourth place: 0-3 a vs Iceland, 1-3 h vs Austria, 1-4 a vs Germany, 1-3 h vs Germany, 1-3 a vs Austria, 0-1 h vs Iceland

Play-offs: 6-2 agg vs Romania (2-1 a, 4-1 h), 2-0 agg vs Austria (1-0 h, 1-0 a)

Top scorer: Natalia Padilla 5

Poland's pedigree

Women's EURO best: Never previously qualified

Women's EURO 2022: Did not qualify

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group B3 first place (promoted)

Key fact

Poland won the 2012/13 Women's U17 EURO with players including Pajor, Paulina Dudek, Sylwia Matysik and Ewelina Kamczyk, who scored the only goal of the final against Sweden.

Women's EURO 2025: All you need to know

Poland coach: Nina Patalon

Patalon's playing career was spent mainly at Medyk Konin, winning the Polish Cup three times, and also featured spells with Czarni Sosnowiec, Delfin Ślesin and AZS UAM Poznań, representing Poland at youth level as well as in the Universiade. However, with injury disrupting her career, Pantalon became a youth coach with Medyk Konin in 2010 and the following year was appointed senior coach as well as assisting with Poland Under-15s.

In May 2014, Pantalon became Poland U17 head coach, qualifying for WU17 EURO in 2018. She stepped up to the U19s in 2019 and in 2021 was promoted to be the first female head coach of Poland's senior women's team, masterminding their historic qualification for UEFA Women's EURO 2025. She has also worked as a UEFA technical observer and as a TV pundit.

Poland Women's EURO stats

Poland tickets for Women's EURO 2025

