Portugal at Women's EURO 2025: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets

A decade ago Portugal were not considered a major force in women's football but they are now preparing for their third EURO in a row after 2017 and 2022. They are yet to make it past the group stage but having also qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, only just denied progress in a 0-0 draw with the United States, Portugal are a growing force. They have a very experienced core, several of whom are past 100 caps and heading for their own third EURO campaigns.

What group will Portugal be in at Women's EURO 2025?

Portugal are in Group B alongside Spain, Italy and Belgium.

Portugal's Group B fixtures

Thursday 3 July

Spain vs Portugal (21:00, Bern)

Monday 7 July

Portugal vs Italy (21:00, Geneva)

Friday 11 July

Portugal vs Belgium (21:00, Sion)

Kick-off times CET

How Portugal qualified

Group B3 winners: 3-0 h vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2-0 a vs Malta, 4-0 h vs Northern Ireland, 2-1 a vs Northern Ireland, 0-0 a vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3-1 h vs Malta

Play-offs: 8-1 agg vs Azerbaijan (4-1 a, 4-0 h), 3-2 agg vs Czechia (1-1 h, 2-1 a)

Top scorer: Diana Silva 6

Portugal's pedigree

Women's EURO best: Group stage (2017, 2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A2 fourth place (relegated)

Key fact

Had never qualified before 2017 but now in their third straight Women's EURO, as well as making their World Cup debut in 2023.

Portugal coach: Francisco Neto

Appointed in February 2014, Neto took over a team that had never played in a major final tournament and is now preparing for his and their fourth, not to mention a third UEFA Women's EURO in a row. Son of a football coach, Neto's first training role came at the age of 20 with Viseu Football Association Under-13s and in 2007 he became responsible for all their regional squads, also serving an internship with the women's national team during an Algarve Cup.

As a result, Portugal coach Mónica Jorge appointed Neto as goalkeeper coach. In 2010 Neto coached in India before his return to Portugal as women's coach in 2014, leading them to historic qualifications for the last three Women's EUROs as well as the 2023 World Cup.

Portugal Women's EURO stats

Most final tournament appearances

6 Ana Borges, Carole Costa, Diana Silva, Dolores Silva, Tatiana Pinto

Most final tournament goals

2 Carolina Mendes

