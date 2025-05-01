UEFA Women's EURO 2025: Alisha Lehmann joins Maddli's School of Football

With UEFA Women's EURO coming to Switzerland this year, one of the country's star players – Alisha Lehmann – has teamed up with the official mascot of the tournament to join 'Maddli's School of Football', an education programme which will connect the excitement of the tournament with millions of young people across Europe.

Maddli's School of Football is an exciting new platform for the official UEFA Women's EURO mascot and features six lessons which use elements of the tournament to help young people learn about subjects including sport, maths, languages, art, music and science.

Lehmann is one of the highest profile footballers in the world and will be hoping to play in her first Women's EURO finals, in the first Women's EURO Switzerland has hosted. She has represented her country since 2017, earning 58 caps.

Sharing her excitement about her role supporting the programme, Lehmann said: "I'm so proud to support the UEFA Football in Schools programme – football has given me so much, and I want every child to feel that same joy and belonging."

Maddli and Switzerland star Alisha Lehmann are teaming up

Maddli's School of Football will include educational resources for parents, coaches and teachers to be used in schools, clubs and communities all over Europe, ensuring that Women's EURO succeeds in helping young people to get active. Each lesson includes a physical movement and activity section, encouraging a lifelong connection to exercise.

Nadine Kessler, UEFA managing director of women's football, said: "UEFA Women's EURO 2025 is set to be an unforgettable celebration, and Maddli's School of Football is a fantastic example of how the power of football can reach far beyond the pitch to support, engage and empower the next generation.

"This initiative blends the thrill of the tournament, a passion for football and teaching valuable life lessons. It's a great reflection of the UEFA Women’s Football Strategy and the UEFA Football in Schools programme – helping to spark a lifelong love of the game in young people across Europe."

Maddli – named after Madeleine Boll, the first ever female licensed footballer in Switzerland – is a Saint Bernard puppy who brings passion, excitement and fun to everything she does.

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 takes place in Switzerland from 2-27 July.

