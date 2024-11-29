Women's EURO 2025 mascot unveiled: Meet Maddli, the spirited Saint Bernard puppy

The official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 mascot made her first appearance on Friday when she surprised children and passengers at Cornavin railway station in Geneva.

Maddli, whose name is inspired by Madeleine Boll, the first ever female licensed footballer in Switzerland, is a spirited Saint Bernard puppy with a big heart and even bigger dreams! Saint Bernards are renowned rescue dogs from Switzerland, admired for their bravery, gentle nature, and remarkable ability to assist in life-saving missions in challenging alpine environments.

This rich heritage makes Maddli the perfect companion on the journey to the "Summit of Emotions". Bursting with energy and always ready to play, she loves sharing her passion for football. She believes football is for everyone, and she invites fans of all ages to come together, celebrate their unique talents, and find their place in the game at Women's EURO 2025, which takes place in Switzerland from 2 to 27 July.

Maddli was set to take the train from Geneva to Zurich on Friday, before being presented to fans at the Switzerland vs Germany friendly at Women's EURO 2025 host stadium Stadion Letzigrund.

Curious and bold, Maddli enjoys exploring new places, learning new skills, and meeting fans from all around Europe. She stands up for fair play, kindness, and staying true to yourself, inspiring everyone around her with her endless energy. More than just a mascot, Maddli is a friend and a symbol of unity, reminding us that the love for football shall bring us together.

Dressed in a vibrant Women's EURO 2025 shirt inspired by the tournament's brand colours, Maddli wears the No25 with pride, celebrating the spirit of this historic year for her home country Switzerland. Her wide, expressive eyes sparkle with excitement, and her warm, playful presence makes everyone feel like part of the team, creating unforgettable memories for fans of all ages.

"Maddli's energy, passion, and love for football perfectly capture the spirit of this tournament and our beautiful country," said tournament ambassador and former Swiss international Lara Dickenmann. "I believe she will inspire young fans across Europe, and I cannot wait to see her bring joy and excitement throughout this incredible event in Switzerland."