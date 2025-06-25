Respecting, protecting and promoting human rights at UEFA Women’s EURO 2025

Given the dynamic nature of event delivery, UEFA has established an innovative and collaborative human rights advisory board to support the implementation of the wide range of activities that are part of our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy for the tournament.

Human rights advisory board

Building on the success of a similar initiative for the men's UEFA EURO 2024 – a first for a major sporting event – we created a human rights advisory board in December 2024, comprising of representatives from various stakeholders:

civil society (such as the Centre for Sport and Human Rights and the Sport & Rights Alliance)

national associations

fan representatives

former players

UEFA also invited representatives of public authorities (namely the Council of Europe and the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs) to join, in view of strengthening our approach to human rights protection and ensuring a wide range of perspectives are fully integrated.

The board focuses on the delivery of the tournament and provides a platform for regular and structured engagement with these stakeholders before, during and after the event. This involves reviewing due diligence measures and providing expertise to enhance the impact of the following initiatives that reflect UEFA’s continued commitment to creating safe and inclusive environments for everyone involved at our events.

Human rights risk assessment

Recognising that human rights violations can occur in any context, a human rights risk assessment was carried out by an independent organisation, in consultation with the human rights advisory board. This enables event organisers to engage with a wide range of international and national stakeholders to better understand the context of the tournament delivery. In addition, it enabled UEFA to ensure that all measures and mitigation measures of the dedicated tournament ESG strategy are shaped in a way to meet the specificities of UEFA Women’s EURO 2025.

Human rights declaration

Issued in March 2025, the human rights declaration for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 is a joint commitment by the Swiss federal government, the eight host cities, the Swiss Football Association (SFA) and UEFA to respect, protect and promote human rights. The document outlines the responsibilities of each of the bodies involved and integrates human rights considerations into all aspects of the tournament delivery, highlighting the need for close collaboration in such endeavours.

The declaration also promotes international standards, including the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and its Protect, Respect and Remedy framework, and the Council of Europe’s Recommendation on human rights and business.

Remedy mechanisms

We will implement an awareness concept at all venues during UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, in cooperation with tournament partner Lidl. Building on the successful delivery in Germany last year, this mechanism is designed to provide immediate assistance to spectators who request help or support for any personal reason - for example related to any incidents of harassment, discrimination, or any kind of physical or emotional discomfort. Key aspects of the awareness concept are as follows:

Dedicated teams will be available on matchdays to provide immediate help

Posters throughout the stadium will inform spectators of the QR code for easy contact

Designated protected areas are available for people in need with trained personnel available to help

In addition to the awareness concept, we have also established an accessible and comprehensive grievance mechanism for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025. As of today, this mechanism is available for anyone affected at any time by the tournament and wishes to file a report. Players, supporters, journalists, human rights defenders as well as workers, volunteers, suppliers or service providers can all file a report in any of the languages of the 16 participating teams. Key features of the grievance mechanism include:

The mechanism is operated independently by the German Law Firm Rettenmaier. Reports can be filed via a secure online form, which is available in all languages of the participating teams, ensuring that language is not a barrier

Reports are handled confidentially by trauma-informed trained experts and individuals can choose to remain anonymous

The mechanism is free to use and non-discriminatory, ensuring that everyone has equal access to report any concerns or violations.

File a report here

Women’s EURO 2025 ESG strategy

These remedy mechanisms are part of our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy for Women's EURO 2025 which promotes human rights by creating a safe, inclusive and welcoming tournament for all. The organisation of the event is tailored around creating a friendly environment for families, children and young people, with child safeguarding policies integrated to the running of each venue.

These measures not only reflect UEFA’s dedication to human rights but also continue to set a precedent for future sporting events worldwide.