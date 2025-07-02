Women's EURO 2025: Finland's Marko Saloranta eager for winning feeling

It is 16 years since Finland last recorded a win at a UEFA Women's EURO, and coach Marko Saloranta is determined to end the wait in Switzerland.

Optimism has been piqued by the sight of Natalia Kuikka and Jutta Rantala in Finnish colours after long lay-offs – "the missing pieces of the puzzle" according to the 53-year-old.

On the mood in the Finland camp

It's really, really good, and professional. Of course, it has always been like that, and it is a strength of Finnish teams in general. The group dynamic has been the most important thing, both within the men's and women's teams. There is a feeling of excitement and we are ready to go; we have waited for this for a long time.

On Finland's strengths and weaknesses

We have a strong, versatile team. Our strength lies in our team spirit, both on and off the pitch. We can be really aggressive defensively and we have a lot of variation in attack. Those are our biggest strengths. In terms of weaknesses, we are, of course, the lowest-ranked team in our group, the underdogs.

Another strength to mention is that we have managed to get results against some tough teams, and we are often at our strongest when the odds are against us. If we compare our players to the superstars of the Norway team, for example, then as a team we cannot match their top players.

On the return of Natalia Kuikka and Jutta Rantala

We have a very strong team, but we're lucky to have Natalia Kuikka back after four months out. Then there's Jutta Rantala; we've had to wait a long time for her and she was not part of the qualifying campaign. She has been absent for a while and has not played for her club either. They were the major missing pieces of the puzzle that we needed.

On facing Iceland, Norway and Switzerland in Group A

Firstly, they are all above us in the rankings. Iceland are ranked 14th, have talented and dangerous players and play very direct. They are strong in attack and [from] set pieces. Norway are slightly different – they like to keep the ball. They have some absolute superstars in attack. They are very dangerous and are ranked 16th in the world.

Then of course there's the hosts, Switzerland. It has been a while since we have played them, so the previous games between us are not really relevant any more. They were in the same Nations League group with Iceland and Norway, and it was very even, with many games ending in draws. France won the group, but these other teams were very close.

On Finland's ambitions at Women's EURO 2025

When I started this job, first as an assistant manager, the goal was always to win games in major tournaments, but that has not happened in 16 years. At the 2009 EURO at home, we won two group games and made it to the knockout stage. In 2013 and 2022 we did not win any, so I would like to go back to winning games again. This has always been our goal, and following that the goal is to not go home after three group games, to stay in this wonderful country.