Women's EURO 2025 Group A guide: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland
Monday, December 16, 2024
Hosts Switzerland are joined by two-time champions Norway and regular contenders Iceland and Finland in UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A.
Switzerland, Norway and Iceland are also in UEFA Women's Nations League Group A2, meeting between February and June.
Group A fixtures
Wednesday 2 July
Iceland vs Finland (18:00, Thun)
Switzerland vs Norway (21:00, Basel)
Sunday 6 July
Norway vs Finland (18:00, Sion)
Switzerland vs Iceland (21:00, Bern)
Thursday 10 July
Finland vs Switzerland (21:00, Geneva)
Norway vs Iceland (21:00, Thun)
Kick-offs CET
Switzerland (hosts)
How they qualified:
Qualified automatically as hosts
Group B1 winners (promoted): W3-1h vs Türkiye, W4-0a vs Azerbaijan, W2-1h vs Hungary, L0-1a vs Hungary, W2-0a vs Türkiye, W3-0h vs Azerbaijan
Top scorer: Viola Calligaris 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Group stage (2017, 2022)
Women's EURO 2022: Group stage
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4, fourth place
Key fact
Topped their group at the 2023 World Cup ahead of Norway and co-hosts New Zealand (who they eliminated with a Matchday 3 0-0 draw).
Previous final tournament meetings
Norway
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage: D0-0 (Hamilton)
Iceland
UEFA Women's EURO 2017 group stage: W2-1 (Doetinchem)
Finland
No final tournament meetings
Norway
Qualifying
Group A1 third place: W4-0h vs Finland, L0-1 vs Netherlands, D0-0h vs Italy, D1-1a vs Italy, D1-1a vs Finland, D1-1h vs Netherlands
Play-offs: W14-0agg vs Albania (W5-0a, W9-0h), W7-0agg vs Northern Ireland (W4-0a, W3-0h)
Top scorer: Frida Maanum 7
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Winners x 2 (1987, 1993)
Women's EURO 2022: Group stage
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A2 third place
Key fact
Only three times since 1987 have Norway not reached at least the semis: 1997, 2017 and 2022.
Previous final tournament meetings
Switzerland
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage: D0-0 (Hamilton)
Finland
No final tournament meetings
Iceland
UEFA Women's EURO 2013 group stage: D1-1 (Kalmar)
UEFA Women's EURO 2009 group stage: W1-0 (Lahti)
Iceland
Qualifying
Group A4 runners-up: W3-0h vs Poland, L1-3a vs Germany, D1-1a vs Austria, W2-1h vs Austria, W3-0h vs Germany, W1-0a vs Poland
Top scorer: Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2013)
Women's EURO 2022: Group stage
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 third place
Key fact
Fifth qualification in a row; they were the first team to beat Germany by three goals in a competitive game since Brazil in the 2008 Olympic semi-finals.
Previous final tournament meetings
Finland
No final tournament meetings
Switzerland
UEFA Women's EURO 2017 group stage: L1-2 (Doetinchem)
Norway
UEFA Women's EURO 2013 group stage: D1-1 (Kalmar)
UEFA Women's EURO 2009 group stage: L0-1 (Lahti)
Finland
Qualifying
Group A1 fourth place: L0-4a vs Norway, W2-1h vs Italy, L0-1a vs Netherlands, D1-1h vs Netherlands, D1-1h vs Norway, L0-4a vs Italy
Play-offs: W6-0agg vs Montenegro (W1-0a, W5-0h), W2-0agg vs Scotland (D0-0a, W2-0h)
Top scorers: Nea Lehtola, Ema Koivisto, Jutta Rantala, Linda Sällström 2
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (2005)
Women's EURO 2022: Group stage
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group B2 winners (promoted)
Key fact
Their semi-final run in 2005 was on debut.
Previous final tournament meetings
Iceland
No final tournament meetings
Norway
No final tournament meetings
Switzerland
No final tournament meetings