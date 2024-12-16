Women's EURO 2025 Group A guide: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland

Hosts Switzerland are joined by two-time champions Norway and regular contenders Iceland and Finland in UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A.

Switzerland, Norway and Iceland are also in UEFA Women's Nations League Group A2, meeting between February and June.

Group A fixtures

Wednesday 2 July

Iceland vs Finland (18:00, Thun)

Switzerland vs Norway (21:00, Basel)

Sunday 6 July

Norway vs Finland (18:00, Sion)

Switzerland vs Iceland (21:00, Bern)

Thursday 10 July

Finland vs Switzerland (21:00, Geneva)

Norway vs Iceland (21:00, Thun)

Kick-offs CET

How they qualified:

Qualified automatically as hosts

Group B1 winners (promoted): W3-1h vs Türkiye, W4-0a vs Azerbaijan, W2-1h vs Hungary, L0-1a vs Hungary, W2-0a vs Türkiye, W3-0h vs Azerbaijan

Top scorer: Viola Calligaris 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Group stage (2017, 2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4, fourth place

﻿Key fact

Topped their group at the 2023 World Cup ahead of Norway and co-hosts New Zealand (who they eliminated with a Matchday 3 0-0 draw).

Previous final tournament meetings

Norway

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage: D0-0 (Hamilton)

Iceland

UEFA Women's EURO 2017 group stage: W2-1 (Doetinchem)

Finland

No final tournament meetings

Women's EURO: Great Norway goals

Qualifying

Group A1 third place: W4-0h vs Finland, L0-1 vs Netherlands, D0-0h vs Italy, D1-1a vs Italy, D1-1a vs Finland, D1-1h vs Netherlands

Play-offs: W14-0agg vs Albania (W5-0a, W9-0h), W7-0agg vs Northern Ireland (W4-0a, W3-0h)

Top scorer: Frida Maanum 7

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners x 2 (1987, 1993)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A2 third place

Key fact

Only three times since 1987 have Norway not reached at least the semis: 1997, 2017 and 2022.

Previous final tournament meetings

Switzerland

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage: D0-0 (Hamilton)

Finland

No final tournament meetings

Iceland

UEFA Women's EURO 2013 group stage: D1-1 (Kalmar)

UEFA Women's EURO 2009 group stage: W1-0 (Lahti)

Qualifying

Group A4 runners-up: W3-0h vs Poland, L1-3a vs Germany, D1-1a vs Austria, W2-1h vs Austria, W3-0h vs Germany, W1-0a vs Poland

Top scorer: Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2013)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 third place

﻿Key fact

Fifth qualification in a row; they were the first team to beat Germany by three goals in a competitive game since Brazil in the 2008 Olympic semi-finals.

Previous final tournament meetings

Finland

No final tournament meetings

Switzerland

UEFA Women's EURO 2017 group stage: L1-2 (Doetinchem)

Norway

UEFA Women's EURO 2013 group stage: D1-1 (Kalmar)

UEFA Women's EURO 2009 group stage: L0-1 (Lahti)

2017 highlights: Iceland 1-2 Switzerland

Qualifying

Group A1 fourth place: L0-4a vs Norway, W2-1h vs Italy, L0-1a vs Netherlands, D1-1h vs Netherlands, D1-1h vs Norway, L0-4a vs Italy

Play-offs: W6-0agg vs Montenegro (W1-0a, W5-0h), W2-0agg vs Scotland (D0-0a, W2-0h)

Top scorers: Nea Lehtola, Ema Koivisto, Jutta Rantala, Linda Sällström 2

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (2005)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group B2 winners (promoted)

Key fact

Their semi-final run in 2005 was on debut.

Previous final tournament meetings

Iceland

No final tournament meetings

Norway

No final tournament meetings

Switzerland

No final tournament meetings