Women's EURO 2025 top scorers: Esther González and Alexia Putellas

Spain forward Esther González and midfielder Alexia Putellas have taken an early lead in the race to become UEFA Women's EURO 2025 top scorer.

Esther registered twice in their opening 5-0 win against Portugal then struck again in their handsome 6-2 success against Belgium next time out. Alexia took the opposite route to her three goals for La Roja, scoring once against Portugal before her double versus the Red Flames.

Grifols ﻿Top Scorer rankings 3 Esther González (Spain)

3 Alexia Putellas (Spain) 1 24 players

Most Women's EURO 2025 assists

2 Mariona Caldentey (Spain)

2 Clàudia Pina (Spain)

2 Alexia Putellas (Spain)

2 Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway)

2 Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands)

2 Tessa Wullaert (Belgium)

Most Women's EURO 2025 goals and assists combined

5 Alexia Putellas (Spain)

3 Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway)

3 Esther González (Spain)

3 Mariona Caldentey (Spain)

3 Clàudia Pina (Spain)



England's Beth Mead receives the Grifols Top Scorer award for Women's EURO 2022 UEFA via Getty Images

Who were the top scorers at previous Women's EUROs?

2022 Beth Mead (England), Alex Popp (Germany) – 6 (joint record)

2017 Jodie Taylor (England) – 5

2013 Lotta Schelin (Sweden) – 5

2009 Inka Grings (Germany) – 6 (joint record)

2005 Inka Grings (Germany) – 4

2001 Claudia Müller (Germany), Sandra Smisek (Germany) – 3

1997 Carolina Morace (Italy), Marianne Pettersen (Norway), Angélique Roujas (France) – 4

1995 Lena Videkull (Sweden) – 3

1993 Susan Mackensie (Denmark) – 2

1991 Heidi Mohr (Germany) – 4

1989 Sissel Grude (Norway), Ursula Lohn (West Germany) – 2

1987 Trude Stendal (Norway) – 3

1984 Pia Sundhage (Sweden) – 4

Who has scored the most Women's EURO final tournament goals?

10 Inka Grings (Germany)

10 Birgit Prinz (Germany)

8 Carolina Morace (Italy)

8 Heidi Mohr (Germany/West Germany)

8 Lotta Schelin (Sweden)

Inka Grings (left) and Birgit Prinz celebrate winning Women's EURO 2009 with Germany Getty Images

Who were the top scorers at previous Women's EUROs (including qualifying)?

2022 Tine De Caigny (Belgium) – 13

2017 Ada Hegerberg (Norway), Jane Ross (Scotland), Harpa Thorsteinsdóttir (Iceland) – 10

2013 Celia Okoyino da Mbabi (Germany) – 19 (record)

2009 Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Iceland) – 12

2005 Birgit Prinz (Germany) – 17

2001 Gitte Krogh (Denmark) – 14

1997 Gabriela Chlumecká (Czech Republic), Marianne Pettersen (Norway) – 13

1995 Patricia Brocker (Germany) – 18

1993 Carolina Morace (Italy) – 13

1991 Heidi Mohr (Germany) – 10

1989 Heidi Mohr (West Germany), Carolina Morace (Italy), Elisabetta Vignotto (Italy) – 6

1987 Kerry Davis (England), Elisabetta Vignotto (Italy) – 8

1984 Elisabetta Vignotto (Italy) – 11

2025 qualifying top scorer Slovenia's Lara Prašnikar was the top scorer in UEFA Women's EURO 2025 qualifying with nine goals. She registered at least one goal in all six of Slovenia's games, and added another in their play-off loss to Austria.

Who has scored the most Women's EURO goals (including qualifying)?

42 Carolina Morace (Italy)

40 Birgit Prinz (Germany)

38 Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Iceland)

36 Heidi Mohr (Germany/West Germany)

33 Patrizia Panico (Italy)

All years given are dates for final tournament