Germany 2-0 Poland highlights: Jule Brand and Lea Schüller clinch win against resolute Women's EURO debutants

Germany got off to a winning start in Group C with a 2-0 victory against Poland, who performed admirably to frustrate the DFB-Frauen in large parts of the St.Gallen fixture.

Key moments 24': Brand tests Szemik with fierce effort

52': Germany No22 powers strike into top corner

61': Nüsken nods fractionally wide of upright

64': Crisp Pajor shot forces Berger save

66': Schüller applies deft header to Brand cross



What happened?

2022 runners-up Germany began their quest for a record-extending ninth Women's EURO title with a victory against a determined Poland, taking part in their first ever major tournament.

As it happened: Germany 2-0 Poland

Poland, making their Women's EURO bow, soaked up the early Germany pressure, fashioning an opening themselves in the first 15 minutes as Emilia Szymczak volleyed wide at the far post from Adriana Achcińska's searching set piece.

Biało-czerwone defended resolutely, restricting Christian Wück's Germany side to one clear-cut opening in the opening 45 minutes, when goalkeeper Kinga Szemik pulled off a smart save at her near post to turn Jule Brand's fierce shot behind for a corner.

Germany, who had to regroup after losing captain Giulia Gwinn to injury late in the first half, pressed their opponents with half-time approaching as Klara Bühl curled a free-kick narrowly over the bar and Lea Schüller was unable to apply a clean connection to Linda Dallmann's lay-off.

Jule Brand lets fly from the edge of the area UEFA via Getty Images

The eight-time champions upped the tempo in the second half and took just seven minutes to open the scoring in spectacular fashion through a glorious goal from Brand. Collecting a pass out near the right wing, the 22-year-old darted inwards before unleashing an emphatic, left-footed strike that arrowed into the far corner of the net.

The opening goal prompted opportunities from both teams, with Sjoeke Nüsken nodding fractionally wide as Germany looked to double their advantage before Polish skipper Ewa Pajor drilled straight at goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

DFB-Frauen doubled their advantage midway through the second half when goalscorer Brand turned provider, picking out Schüller with a pinpoint curling delivery for the forward, who had intelligently peeled away from her marker, to apply a neat glancing header.

Lea Schüller directs Jule Brand's delivery into the net Getty Images

Polish captain Pajor almost set up a nervy final ten minutes, but Berger, who became the oldest player to appear in the Women's EURO final tournament for Germany, performed heroics to tip over the bar.

Player of the Match: Jule Brand (Germany)



Jule Brand was named Player of the Match UEFA via Getty Images

"Jule Brand is powerful, fast and technical. She has many skills and proved today that she can make a difference when it matters – receiving the ball between the lines, driving forward with pace, delivering precise passes, taking shots and scoring a great goal for her country."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Story of the match

Reaction

Christian Wück, Germany head coach: "It was a tough, hard-fought victory. Poland made it very, very difficult for us. They dropped back and sat very deep. We knew we had to be patient to score our goals, which we did in the second half. We're happy with the result, and we know that we can do better than that."

Jule Brand, Germany midfielder and Player of the Match: "The three points are important, and we've started the tournament well. I think there's still room for improvement for us in terms of how we performed."

Jule Brand: 'We can still improve'

Nina Patalon, Poland coach: "I am proud of the work my team did on the pitch today. The determination and dedication was fantastic. All the players - whether from the starting line-up or those who came in from the bench - left their hearts and souls on the pitch. This has to be appreciated, because it was not an easy match."

Kinga Szemik, Poland goalkeeper to womenseuro.com: "It was a great match for us, and we can be really satisfied with it. We showed fight and had our chances."

See the match stats

Key stats

Lea Schüller has now struck in three successive appearances against Poland, netting four times in that run.

Schüller's goal was Germany's 50th in the group phase at Women's EURO final tournaments – the first nation to reach that landmark.

Germany have won all seven international matches between these nations.

Poland suffered their first defeat in 12 outings across all competitions.

DFB-Frauen remain unbeaten in their opening group match in Women’s EURO final tournaments, having won five of the eight such fixtures.

Germany have lost only one of their last 22 group stage matches at this tournament (W17 D4), since a 1-0 reverse against Norway in 2013, keeping 17 clean sheets in that spell.

Germany have only failed to score in four of their last 47 Women’s EURO final tournament matches.

Reporters' views

Anna Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany reporter

Job done for Germany, who made no secret beforehand that a win was what they were after in order to start the tournament well. Poland certainly gave them a good contest, but Germany’s experience and depth showed through. Not even an injury-enforced substitution for captain Giulia Gwinn could disrupt the game plan, with youngster Carlotta Wamser slotting in effortlessly on her Women's EURO debut and even providing the assist for Jule Brand’s opening goal – testament to their collective strength.

Joanna Markiš, Poland reporter

Poland can be proud of their showing after their historic first match at the European Championships. In a fixture against heavily favoured Germany, Nina Patalon's group competed tirelessly and carved out good opportunities to score. Now they look towards Tuesday's match against Sweden, where, if they play as they did tonight, it will stand them in good stead to claim their first major tournament points.

Fantasy star performers

Jule Brand (Germany) – 16 points

Rebecca Knaak (Germany) – 8

Sarai Linder (Germany) – 8

Line-ups

Germany: Berger; Gwinn (Wamser 40), Minge, Knaak, Linder; Senß (Lohmann 70), Nüsken; Brand, Dallmann (Freigang 70), Bühl (Cerci 85); Schüller (Hoffmann 70)

Poland: Szemik; Matysik, Szymczak, Dudek (Woś 46), Wiankowska; Achcińska, Pawollek (Grabowska 80), Kamczyk (Słowińska 67); Tomasiak (Krezyman 80), Pajor, Padilla (Adamek 59)