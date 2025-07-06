Women's EURO 2025 tiebreakers and permutations: What teams need to reach the quarter-finals
Sunday, July 6, 2025
We explain what teams need in their next matches to book quarter-final spots or avoid immediate elimination.
The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 group stage is now entering Matchday 2. We explain what each team needs in their next match to book a quarter-finals place, or to avoid being ruled out of contention for the knockout phase.
Women's EURO 2025 knockout bracket
Quarter-finals
Wednesday 16 July
QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (Geneva, 21:00)
Thursday 17 July
QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (Zurich, 21:00)
Friday 18 July
QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (Bern, 21:00)
Saturday 19 July
QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (Basel, 21:00)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 22 July
SF1: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1 (Geneva, 21:00)
Wednesday 23 July
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2 (Zurich, 21:00)
Final
Sunday 27 July
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Basel, 18:00)
All times CET
All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. Last updated: 5 July
Group A: Norway (3 points), Finland (3), Switzerland (0), Iceland (0)
6 July: Norway vs Finland, Switzerland vs Iceland
10 July: Finland vs Switzerland, Norway vs Iceland
Norway will be through to the quarter-finals (as group winners) if they beat Finland and Iceland do not beat Switzerland.
Finland will be through to the quarter-finals (as group winners) if they beat Norway and Switzerland do not beat Iceland.
Switzerland will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Iceland and Finland avoid defeat by Norway.
Iceland will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Switzerland and Norway avoid defeat by Finland.
Group B: Spain (3), Italy (3), Belgium (0), Portugal (0)
7 July: Spain vs Belgium, Portugal vs Italy
11 July: Italy vs Spain, Portugal vs Belgium
Spain will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Belgium and Portugal do not beat Italy.
Italy will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Portugal and Belgium do not beat Spain.
Belgium will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Spain and Italy avoid defeat by Portugal.
Portugal will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Italy and Spain avoid defeat by Belgium.
Group C: Germany (3), Sweden (3), Denmark (0), Poland (0)
8 July: Germany vs Denmark, Poland vs Sweden
12 July: Sweden vs Germany, Poland vs Denmark
Germany will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Denmark and Poland do not beat Sweden.
Sweden will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Poland and Denmark do not beat Germany.
Denmark will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Germany and Sweden avoid defeat by Poland.
Poland will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Sweden and Germany avoid defeat by Denmark.
Group D: Netherlands (3), France (3), England (0), Wales (0)
9 July: England vs Netherlands, France vs Wales
13 July: Netherlands vs France, England vs Wales
Netherlands will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat England and Wales do not beat France.
France will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Wales and England do not beat the Netherlands
England will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to the Netherlands and France avoid defeat by Wales.
Wales will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to France and the Netherlands avoid defeat by England.
Women's EURO group tiebreakers: What happens if teams end level on points?
According to Article 30 of the competition regulations:
If two or more teams in the same group are equal on points on completion of the final tournament group stage, the following criteria are applied, in the order given, to determine their rankings:
a) higher number of points obtained in the matches played among the teams in question;
b) superior goal difference resulting from the matches played among the teams in question;
c) higher number of goals scored in the matches played among the teams in question;
d) if, after having applied criteria a) to c), teams still have an equal ranking, criteria a) to c) are reapplied exclusively to the matches between the remaining teams to determine their final rankings. If this procedure does not lead to a decision, criteria e) to h) apply, in the order given, to the two or more teams still equal;
e) superior goal difference in all group matches;
f) higher number of goals scored in all group matches;
g) lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points);
h) higher position in the overall European Qualifiers phase rankings
If two teams that have the same number of points and that have the same number of goals scored and conceded play their last group match against each other and are still equal at the end of that match, with a quarter-final place at stake, the two teams will decide their position by a penalty shoot-out, provided that no other teams within the group have the same number of points on completion of all group matches. Should more than two teams have the same number of points, the criteria listed above apply. This procedure is only necessary if a ranking of the teams is required to determine the teams qualified for the quarter-finals.