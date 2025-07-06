Women's EURO 2025 tiebreakers and permutations: What teams need to reach the quarter-finals

The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 group stage is now entering Matchday 2. We explain what each team needs in their next match to book a quarter-finals place, or to avoid being ruled out of contention for the knockout phase.

Women's EURO 2025 knockout bracket Quarter-finals Wednesday 16 July

QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (Geneva, 21:00)

Thursday 17 July

QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (Zurich, 21:00)

Friday 18 July

QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (Bern, 21:00)

Saturday 19 July

QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (Basel, 21:00) Semi-finals Tuesday 22 July

SF1: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1 (Geneva, 21:00)

Wednesday 23 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2 (Zurich, 21:00) Final Sunday 27 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Basel, 18:00) All times CET

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. Last updated: 5 July

Group A: Norway (3 points), Finland (3), Switzerland (0), Iceland (0)

6 July: Norway vs Finland, Switzerland vs Iceland

10 July: Finland vs Switzerland, Norway vs Iceland

Norway will be through to the quarter-finals (as group winners) if they beat Finland and Iceland do not beat Switzerland.

Finland will be through to the quarter-finals (as group winners) if they beat Norway and Switzerland do not beat Iceland.

Switzerland will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Iceland and Finland avoid defeat by Norway.

Iceland will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Switzerland and Norway avoid defeat by Finland.

Group B: Spain (3), Italy (3), Belgium (0), Portugal (0)

7 July: Spain vs Belgium, Portugal vs Italy

11 July: Italy vs Spain, Portugal vs Belgium

Spain will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Belgium and Portugal do not beat Italy.

Italy will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Portugal and Belgium do not beat Spain.

Belgium will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Spain and Italy avoid defeat by Portugal.

Portugal will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Italy and Spain avoid defeat by Belgium.

Group C: Germany (3), Sweden (3), Denmark (0), Poland (0)

8 July: Germany vs Denmark, Poland vs Sweden

12 July: Sweden vs Germany, Poland vs Denmark

Germany will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Denmark and Poland do not beat Sweden.

Sweden will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Poland and Denmark do not beat Germany.

Denmark will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Germany and Sweden avoid defeat by Poland.

Poland will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Sweden and Germany avoid defeat by Denmark.

Group D: Netherlands (3), France (3), England (0), Wales (0)

9 July: England vs Netherlands, France vs Wales

13 July: Netherlands vs France, England vs Wales

Netherlands will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat England and Wales do not beat France.

France will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Wales and England do not beat the Netherlands

England will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to the Netherlands and France avoid defeat by Wales.

Wales will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to France and the Netherlands avoid defeat by England.